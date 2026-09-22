Tom Brady’s Former 359-Yard WR Set for Patriots Reunion in Jacksonville

Seven years after coming to Foxborough as an undrafted quarterback-turned-receiver, Jakobi Meyers will see the New England Patriots again — this time in Jacksonville.

Meyers and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27, at EverBank Stadium.

It brings a former Patriots wide receiver from the Tom Brady era back into the picture for a team that has changed dramatically since his four-year run in New England ended after the 2022 season.

The connection goes all the way back to Brady’s final year with the Patriots. Meyers caught 26 passes for 359 yards as a rookie in 2019, carving out a role after entering the league undrafted out of N.C. State.

Brady noticed him early.

During training camp that summer, Brady said Meyers had “done a great job” and “taken advantage of his opportunities,” via a Patriots.com transcript.

By November, Brady was even more effusive, saying he could not “say enough good things about Jakobi,” per Boston.com.

Meyers Spearheaded His NFL Career in New England

Meyers spent four seasons with the Patriots, finishing his New England tenure with 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

His production climbed steadily after Brady left, including 83 catches for 866 yards in 2021 and 67 receptions for 804 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Meyers left New England in free agency in 2023, and his career kept moving upward. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons there and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in 2024.

This also will not be Meyers’ first game against his old team.

He faced the Patriots with Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 21-17 Raiders victory. His 12-yard score in the second quarter helped give Las Vegas an early 10-0 advantage.

The next reunion will have Meyers in a new uniform and with far more financial security.

Meyers Returns as a $60 Million Jaguars Receiver

Jacksonville acquired Meyers from the Raiders at the 2025 trade deadline for fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, the Jaguars announced at the time. He quickly became more than a rental.

The Jaguars signed Meyers to a three-year, $60 million extension in December 2025 that included $40 million guaranteed. He had already caught 27 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns over his first six games with Jacksonville at the time of the deal.

His rise from undrafted free agent has also become statistically rare. Entering 2026, Jacksonville noted that Meyers ranked first among undrafted NFL players since 2019 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving first downs, via his official Jaguars biography.

Meyers finished the 2025 season with 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for Jacksonville. Through two games in 2026, his volume has been lighter — three receptions — but those catches have produced 68 yards and a touchdown. All three have gone for first downs.

That makes Sunday’s reunion more than a nostalgia stop.

Meyers has gone from an undrafted receiver trying to win Brady’s trust to a proven veteran under contract through 2028.

Now he gets another shot to take down his former team, at home, with Jacksonville looking to rebound from a Week 2 loss in Denver and the Patriots coming off a 20-3 win over Pittsburgh.