Steelers Jalen Ramsey Faces NFL Punishment For Actions in Patriots Game

Jalen Ramsey’s taunting penalty after Pittsburgh forced a New England Patriots fumble cost the Steelers 15 yards in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. The flag pushed Pittsburgh’s offense back to its own 16-yard line to start the next series, and it leaves Ramsey facing a fine the NFL has yet to announce.

Ramsey has never been shy about chirping at opponents, and Sunday’s flag arrived on a play where Pittsburgh had every reason to celebrate.

New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson broke through several tackles on the drive, according to New England broadcaster Cassidy Wood.

Ramsey and safety Jaquan Brisker both missed tackles before Herbig forced the fumble, with Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig punching the ball loose and the defense falling on it.

“Oh no, oh no, oh wow,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote of the sequence, describing a defensive stop that unraveled almost as fast as it happened.

The recovery was initially credited to linebacker Payton Wilson, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alan Saunders. Officials then flagged Ramsey for taunting on the play, wiping out the field-position gain before Pittsburgh’s offense had even taken the field, Pryor reported. Jaylen Warren opened the ensuing series at running back, Pryor added.

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NFL Fine Jalen Ramsey Could Face for Taunting

The league’s fine schedule lists $11,593 for a first taunting offense and $17,389 for a second, with players receiving a letter and video breakdown before any appeal, according to NFL Football Operations.

Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon drew an identical $11,941 fine for taunting the Patriots in Week 1. Dallas running back Javonte Williams received the same $11,941 penalty for a Week 1 taunting flag, giving Ramsey a rough target range once the league rules on his taunting violation.

Not every taunting fine lands at that number. Chicago receiver Jahdae Walker was docked just $5,620 for a lesser taunting infraction in Week 1, showing the league has room to scale a penalty down depending on severity. But Ramsey continuing to jaw at Patriots players with an official standing directly in front of him may point to the more severe punishment.

The competition committee named taunting a point of emphasis heading into 2026, according to Front Office Sports, and enforcement hasn’t loosened since. The league can fine a player for taunting even without a flag on the field, though a flag makes the outcome here close to automatic.

The NFL typically posts its weekly fines by Saturday. Ramsey and the Steelers should know his number well before Pittsburgh’s next kickoff.

Jalen Ramsey’s Taunting Penalty Explained

A second unsportsmanlike conduct foul on the day would see Ramsey ejected outright, since the NFL disqualifies any player who draws two such fouls in one game, according to Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko. Pittsburgh’s offense started its next series at the 16.

New England led 10-0 in the second quarter, an early cushion built in part on the extra 15 yards, according to a live update from The Providence Journal. No official or beat report identified a specific Patriot as the target of Ramsey’s taunt. One fan account watching the game summed it up simply as Ramsey taunting the Pats generally rather than any one player.