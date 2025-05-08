Patriots Former 2nd-Round Pick Pegged Trade or Cut Candidate

The New England Patriots proved with their offseason head coaching change that they’re an organization not afraid to admit a mistake after just one season. Could the team do something similar with wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk?

Pro Football Sports Network’s Sterling Xie argued it’s possible. Xie named Polk the top potential offseason trade or cut candidate for the Patriots on May 2.

“When a new coaching regime comes in, the players most in danger are disappointing high draft picks of the former regime,” Xie wrote. “Ja’Lynn Polk has only had one season, but the 2024 second-round pick had a disastrous rookie year and could now get squeezed out of a very crowded receiver room in New England.

“Polk would likely fetch a Day 3 pick in return given his status as a recent high second-round pick, but he’ll need to impress in the preseason to see a second year in Foxboro.”

Polk appeared in 15 games during his rookie season. Yet, the 23-year-old caught only 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing attempt for zero yards.

The Patriots selected Polk at No. 37 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why the Patriots Could Explore Trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk

Moving on from second-round picks so quickly is unusual. But as Xie explained, NFL brass are much more willing to admit to mistakes when the previous regime made them.

The Kraft family obviously remains in charge along with Eliot Wolf as New England’s Executive VP of Player Personnel. But Xie sees Polk as a potential casualty in New England because the Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo since drafting the receiver.

New England also added plenty of competition this offseason for Polk at receiver.

“After signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, the Patriots drafted Kyle Williams in the third round,” Xie wrote. “All three of those receivers would seem to be roster locks based on their pedigree and contracts, while Demario Douglas should be considered a heavy roster favorite as well given his consistent production in his first two seasons.

“That doesn’t leave much room for a mosh pit that includes Polk, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and Javon Baker.”

Polk could find himself buried on the team’s depth chart when training camp opens in July.

Why the Patriots Could Keep Polk

Adding three receivers in free agency and the NFL draft is not a good sign for Polk. But when Wolf addressed Polk’s rookie season in February, Wolf didn’t sound like an executive about to give up on the second-round pick.

In fact, Wolf shared some of the responsibility for the receiver’s disappointing rookie season.

“I hate to use this analogy, but you know in The Dark Knight when it’s, ‘The hero you need isn’t the hero that you have?’ He was a young player that came in, and he’s mature, he’s smart,” Wolf told reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, via SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit’s Brend Buchmasser. “Organizationally, we maybe put too much on his plate early.

“I think that really kind of stunted his growth a little bit. He’s aware of that, and we’ve talked about it.”

Polk’s rookie campaign didn’t get off to a blazing start. But he did have 10 catches for 78 yards on 23 targets in his first six games. Polk started five of those six contests.

He then started just two games after that. Polk also received just 10 targets in his final nine games of the season.