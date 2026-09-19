Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Son’s Sudden UNC Exit

Steve Belichick’s sudden departure from his father’s staff at North Carolina has raised questions about what happened behind the scenes in Chapel Hill.

Now, his wife is speaking out.

Jen Belichick released a lengthy statement via ESPN following news that Steve, Bill Belichick’s son and UNC’s defensive coordinator, will leave the program after completing a medical leave. While she did not directly address the circumstances surrounding his exit, Jen pushed back on what she called “misinformation and speculation” about her family’s situation.

The statement comes amid an already turbulent stretch for Bill Belichick’s program and provides the first public comments from Steve’s immediate family since his departure was announced.

Jen Belichick Addresses ‘Misinformation and Speculation’

Jen began her statement by emphasizing the couple’s five children and the relationships their family has built since arriving in North Carolina.

“Our priority will always be to show up with a healthy and strong mind for ourselves and our 5 children,” Jen said. “We are humbled by the relationships that have been fostered here in North Carolina and would like to thank each and every person that has positively impacted our experience.”

She then addressed the public discussion surrounding her husband.

“Unfortunately there is misinformation and speculation about our own situation, but we believe prioritizing health as the most important thing you can do in this life and is invaluable compared to anything else,” she said.

Jen did not specify which reports or claims she was disputing. Her decision to reference the speculation at all, however, was notable given the questions that have followed Steve’s absence from the program.

Steve, 39, had been serving as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator under his father after previously coaching at Washington and spending more than a decade on the New England Patriots’ staff.

He was placed on medical leave before his eventual departure from UNC was announced.

Jen closed her message by encouraging people who need help to seek it while making clear that the family remains behind Bill and Brian Belichick.

“We strongly encourage anyone in need of support to utilize their resources in order to achieve the best version of themselves,” she said. “We will always be Uncle Brian and Pop’s biggest supporters and have no doubt that the UNC defense is prepared to ball out.”

“Pop” is the name Jen used for Bill Belichick, while Brian Belichick, Bill’s younger son, is also on the North Carolina coaching staff.

Steve Belichick’s Exit Adds Another Change to Bill Belichick’s UNC Staff

Steve’s departure represents another significant change inside the North Carolina football program during Bill Belichick’s tenure.

UNC announced that an investigation into the culture of its football program had concluded, saying in a statement that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.”

The university added that its investigation found those actions “were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

Steve’s situation has also generated outside reporting about the circumstances preceding his medical leave. Jen’s statement did not confirm those reports, and she did not provide additional details about her husband’s health or explain specifically what she considered inaccurate.

That distinction matters.

What Jen did make clear was where the family’s focus is now: Steve’s health, their five children and their continued support of the Belichicks still coaching in Chapel Hill.

Steve followed his father to North Carolina after Bill took over the program in December 2024. Before making the move to college football, Steve spent 12 seasons working for the Patriots, eventually becoming one of the most prominent assistants on Bill’s staff.

Now, his time coaching alongside his father at UNC is coming to an abrupt end.

And while Jen’s statement did not answer every question surrounding that exit, it offered the family’s clearest response yet to the attention it has generated.