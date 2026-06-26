Patriots Coach Jeremy Springer Announces Engagement to NBC Sports Boston Host Kayla Burton

The New England Patriots coaching staff has one more reason to celebrate before training camp begins.

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer announced his engagement to NBC Sports Boston host Kayla Burton after proposing during a beach outing in San Diego, California.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, featuring photos from the proposal and Burton showing off her engagement ring.

“‘6/19/26 ~ yes in every lifetime♡,” the caption read.

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from friends, family members and several familiar names from across the sports world.

Patriots Coach Celebrates Major Off-Field Milestone

Springer joined the Pariots’ coaching staff in January 2024 after previously spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and as the special teams coordinator at Marshall.

As he prepares for his second full season leading New England’s special teams unit, Springer is now celebrating a major personal milestone.

According to People, Springer proposed on the beach in San Diego before the couple posed for a series of engagement photos captured at sunset.

Burton, who hosts for NBC Sports Boston, has become a familiar face for Patriots fans through her coverage of the team and the NFL throughout New England.

The couple has reportedly been together for about two years.

Congratulations Pour In

The engagement announcement quickly filled with congratulatory messages.

WNBA stars Kate Martin and Dijonai Carrington were among those who commented on the post.

Another notable congratulations came from Anne Michael Maye, wife of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who wrote, “Congrats!!!”

Burton also shared additional photos to her Instagram Stories as friends and family celebrated the announcement.

Training camp is now just weeks away for the Patriots, but before football takes center stage again, Springer and Burton have another milestone to enjoy together.

The Patriots are scheduled to report for training camp in late July as Springer begins preparing New England’s special teams unit for the 2026 season.