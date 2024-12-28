Jerod Mayo Fails to Explain Key Patriots Switch vs. Chargers

Jerod Mayo’s debut season as head coach of the New England Patriots went from bad to worse after a 40-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Considerable embarrassment about the scoreline at Gillette Stadium was compounded by Mayo’s failure to explain a confusing, but key switch made during the game.

The switch involved Rhamondre Stevenson remaining the starting running back, despite Mayo saying before the game Antonio Gibson would get the start. Mayo made no attempt to clear up the confusion when speaking to reporters after the game on Saturday, December 28.

Instead, he simply repeated the line, “coach’s decision,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Mayo was a lot more forthcoming with his pre-game remarks. The 38-year-old told Scott Zolak (h/t Reiss) “Gibby is going to start for us today.”

This is just one more instance of Mayo engaging in mixed messages and offering next-to no clarification. His communication skills with the media have been poor, while the performances of the Patriots indicate the coach and his staff are also struggling to get their message across on the practice field and during games.

Jerod Mayo Struggling to Present Coherent Vision for Patriots

Presenting a clear vision for how he wants to rebuild the Patriots has been a major problem for Mayo. The lack of a coherent identity is obvious not just from what the coach says or doesn’t say, but from how every phase of his team is struggling to function.

What was a strong and smart defense is being bullied, unless it relies on the schemes favored by Mayo’s predecessor Bill Belichick. Those concepts weren’t effective against a Chargers offense that was uncharacteristically prolific this week.

As Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal put it, “The Chargers, who aren’t even that great on offense, have 343 total yards with 7:37 left in the third quarter.”

Those numbers were in sharp contrast to the output of a dire New England offense. The unit was rendered underworked by the Chargers’ ability to maintain long drives. That’s something the Patriots couldn’t do, going two for 10 on third down and zero for three on fourth down, according to ESPN.

Those factors contributed to the Pats having “run 22 offensive plays in almost 40 minutes of game action,” per NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry.

Mayo has appeared to call out offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in recent weeks, but he should look closer to home after the latest problems.

Lack of Accountability Harmed Running Game vs. Chargers

Benching Stevenson would have sent a message about accountability. Specifically, how the former 1,000-yard rusher’s longstanding issues protecting the football can’t continue.

Backtracking on his apparent initial decision made Mayo look weak, according to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports. He explained “It’s like me telling my daughter she won’t get dessert until she cleans her room and then bringing her ice cream while she sits on the couch. Mayo feels in over his head as a HC.”

Mayo was supposedly benching Stevenson to "teach him a lesson" about the fumbles. But RS started. It's like me telling my daughter she won't get dessert until she cleans her room and then bringing her ice cream while she sits on the couch. Mayo feels in over his head as a HC. https://t.co/cFiLN3NSTb — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 28, 2024

Mayo is also undermined by Gibson turning his 12 carries into 63 yards. The game may have unfolded differently had the former Washington Commanders back gotten more work during its early stages.

Players keeping their places after repeated mistakes was never the norm under Belichick, but things have changed on Mayo’s watch. In some ways a cultural reset was needed after almost a quarter of a century of Belichick at the helm, a reign that ended with last season’s 4-13 finish.

The problem is Mayo’s more lax approach hasn’t resulted in the improvement expected. It’s why these Patriots are primed to match 2023’s low point.