Former Patriots Head Coach Gets New Job Outside of Football: Report

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo replaced a legend in Bill Belichick with the team’s head coaching position just two years ago.

Unfortunately, the hire didn’t work out. After just one season, Mayo was out as the team’s head coach.

Just a little more than a year since his firing, Mayo is now working outside the NFL.

NESN.com’s Victor Barbosa reported Friday that according to Mayo’s LinkedIn profile, the former Patriots head coach has a new position with a private equity and business capital firm. He began that position in February.

The firm, Fifth Down Capital, addressed on its website Mayo beginning his role with the organization.

“Jerod joined Fifth Down as Managing Director. Prior to Fifth Down, he built a distinguished career with the New England Patriots as both a player and coach,” read the company’s website. “In parallel with his professional career, Jerod has been an active investor and advisor to private companies for over a decade.

“He is known for his disciplined leadership style, emphasis on preparation and accountability, and ability to build trust-based relationships. He holds a degree in political science from the University of Tennessee.”

Jerod Mayo’s Tenure With the Patriots

It’s not typical for NFL head coaches to join the business world outside of football, even after getting fired. A vast majority of the time, especially with coaches as young as Mayo, they land on their feet in a coordinator role.

Then after a few years, they might have another opportunity at a head coaching gig.

The problem for Mayo, who turned 40 in February, is the Patriots are the only organization he’s worked for in his NFL career. So when he lost his job in New England, he didn’t have any other personal connections to pursue.

New England drafted Mayo at No. 10 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons for the Patriots, earning two Pro Bowl nominations and first-team All-Pro recognition once.

In 2010, Mayo led the NFL with 174 combined tackles at inside linebacker. He also had five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

During the spring of 2016, the Patriots allowed Mayo’s contract to expire. No other teams signed the linebacker, who then retired.

Three years later, he began his coaching career under Belichick as the team’s inside linebackers coach. After three years in that role, he became Patriots linebackers coach in 2022.

Mayo had no coordinator experience when he accepted the Patriots head coaching job in 2024. New England went 4-13 in his only season as head coach.

Returning as a Belichick assistant would be an obvious move for Mayo if he wanted to continue his coaching career. But with Belichick now at the college level, that might not be the most appealing option for the former linebacker.

New England Replaced Mayo With Another Former Patriots LB

After Mayo’s poor 2024 season, the Patriots moved on with another one of the team’s ex-linebackers — Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel had a lot more coaching experience than Mayo when he became Patriots head coach. Vrabel experienced success as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. In six seasons, he led the Titans to a 54-45 record and won two playoff games.

Last offseason, Vrabel was available after a year of consulting for the Cleveland Browns. He was an obvious choice to hire after Mayo’s fate with the Patriots was sealed.

The decision to bring on Vrabel helped lead New England back to prominence with a Super Bowl appearance in February.

Vrabel is at the center of personal controversy this offseason. There’s still an outside chance a scandal involving former NFL insider Dianna Russini could lead to the Patriots needing to make a change at head coach.

But there’s no denying Vrabel’s abilities as an NFL head coach.

Like Mayo, Vrabel started his coaching career as a linebackers coach. In addition to his six seasons as Titans head coach, Vrabel had a year of experience as a defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

The 14-3 mark he led the Patriots to last season is his best as a head coach.