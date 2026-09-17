Joey Porter Jr. Exits Steelers Practice With Trainer: What It Means for Patriots

Joey Porter Jr. walked off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice field with a trainer Thursday, ESPN correspondent Brooke Pryor reported, deepening the mystery around his status for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

The exit came one day after Pittsburgh quietly reclassified his injury designation, turning a straightforward back issue into a murkier situation tangled up with a stalled contract negotiation.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before Thursday’s session that the plan called for Porter to do more than he managed Wednesday. He stretched, ran through some individual drills, took part in at least one loose-ball drill, then left with a trainer before the workout wrapped.

Beat reporters watching the same window filed matching accounts. Steelers Now‘s Alan Saunders reported Porter took part in one drill before departing early.

“Interesting…” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote, reacting to the news on X.

How Porter Jr.’s Absence Shapes the Patriots’ Plan for Drake Maye

Pittsburgh played zero snaps of man coverage in a 20-13 win over Atlanta in Week 1 without Porter, according to analyst Trevor Sikkema of Steelers Wire. Asante Samuel Jr., Jamel Dean, and Jalen Ramsey handled the outside while T.J. Watt delivered a pick-six.

New England arrives desperate to get into the win column after a 13-10 loss at Seattle in which Drake Maye threw three interceptions and lost top receiver A.J. Brown to an injury expected to sideline him for at least four weeks, according to the team’s own site.

Without Porter’s length on the boundary, Josh McDaniels gains more room to isolate Mack Hollins or Romeo Doubs, but Pittsburgh can still run the same zone-heavy scheme that muted Atlanta’s passing game.

The bigger constraint on Maye remains the pass rush pairing of Watt and Alex Highsmith, not any single cornerback. Porter’s own path traces back to Bakersfield, California, and Penn State, where he became a second-round pick in 2023, following his father, Super Bowl XL champion Joey Porter, into the league.

Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Injury and Contract Saga

Porter spent training camp on the active/PUP list after his back flared during a July mobility test, then returned to practice Aug. 30 to remain eligible for Week 1.

He was still limited last week, listed as questionable, and ultimately sat out the opener, a call McCarthy framed as a coaching decision rather than a medical one. Sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he was healthy enough to play if the team wanted him in.

The Steelers ultimately defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 20-13.

Wednesday brought a new twist. Pittsburgh changed the “back” injury description to “NIR/conditioning,” a label that signaled the holdup may involve leverage, not merely health, according to TribLive. Porter is entering the final year of his rookie deal, extension talks stalled before Pittsburgh’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline, and the club has fielded trade calls while seeking a premium pick in return.

He has dealt with a calf issue in 2023, a shin contusion and PCL sprain in 2024, and a hamstring injury that cost him two games in 2025. None of it has kept him off the field for long stretches until now.