Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Drops New Detail on Drake Maye Injury

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels discussed Drake Maye’s shoulder injury and indicated a timeline for it. This was reported by multiple media outlets on Thursday.

The Patriots quarterback struggled in last Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 14-of-25 on the day, throwing for 199 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball once, as the Patriots offense could not get anything going. It was a rough day not only for the offense, but for the Patriots as a whole. The loss dropped the Patriots to 1-3 on the season.

Now, we may have a bit of an explanation as to why he struggled, as noted by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

"I believe it got dinged last week."McDaniels also said Maye's shoulder injury has not affected the ability to practice or call plays. https://t.co/zmhlz1S0L7— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 1, 2026

“I believe it got dinged up last week,” said McDaniels on October 1, regarding Maye’s shoulder. Kyed also relayed that the Patriots OC noted that this injury “has not affected the ability to practice or call plays.”

Maye is expected to start in Week 4 despite appearing on the Thursday injury report as a “full participant.”

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to make a pass during the third quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Injuries Have Been Common Lately For Drake Maye

This is not the first time the quarterback has had a shoulder injury. He suffered an undisclosed right shoulder injury during the AFC Championship Game. This injury ended up lingering and becoming a major storyline heading into Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback was able to play through it, and opted to receive a pain-killing injection. That being said, it was obvious something was not right.

This is not something that bothered him at the collegiate level. He did suffer injuries such as a Grade 1 ankle sprain. However, no shoulder injuries were reported for the quarterback at the collegiate level.

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Tommy DeVito #16 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Patriots QB Room In Difficult Spot

It has been a difficult season for the quarterback. Many have noticed the struggles. Former NFL coach Bruce Arians thought that Maye was ‘pressing’ and trying to make too much happen all at once. This could be a viable theory, as the quarterback has thrown for 585 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions this season.

The Patriots do have reliable backup options, including veteran Tommy DeVito. The latter made his 2026 season debut against the Jaguars. He went three-of-five on the afternoon, throwing for 30 yards. He also rushed the ball once for two yards on the day.

His sample size with New England is not the biggest. However, DeVito has more starting experience, as he was able to start games for the New York Giants in 2023. He played in nine games, starting six of them.

The quarterback threw for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

His best outing came against the Washington Commanders on November 19, 2023. In that game, he went 18-of-26, throwing for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

DeVito was able to keep the Giants in contention for the middle part of the year. He was also able to show that he was more than just a serviceable backup. His starting experience could be a tremendous asset for New England, and many fans were excited by the idea of landing him.

Hopefully, this situation never has to happen. Maye is incredibly valuable to the team, even as he struggles. There are concerns about how the quarterback has been playing, particularly in the back half of games and towards the end of halves. That being said, he certainly has the talent to succeed and play at a high level. Patriots fans saw it last year. Perhaps that is what makes this season so frustrating for many.