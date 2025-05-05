Edelman Enshrined: How Did the Patriots Turn a Small College QB Into a Super Bowl MVP WR?

Julian Edelman is officially headed to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The former wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion was selected by fans as the 2025 inductee, the team announced Monday. He’ll be joined by former head coach Bill Parcells, who was chosen as a contributor by team owner Robert Kraft.

“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” the team said in a statement Monday. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules.”

A college quarterback drafted in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman became one of Tom Brady’s most trusted and dangerous weapons. He played all 12 of his NFL seasons in New England, racking up 620 receptions (second in team history), 6,822 receiving yards (fourth), and 36 touchdowns. He also added 413 rushing yards on 58 carries — both franchise records for a wide receiver — and totaled 9,869 all-purpose yards, fourth-most in Patriots history.

Edelman was also a force on special teams, returning 177 punts for 1,986 yards and four touchdowns, with an 11.2-yard average that ranks 12th in NFL history (minimum 100 returns). His 94-yard return touchdown against Miami in 2011 remains the longest in franchise history.

A ‘Hall of Fame’ Patriots Playoff Legacy

Edelman truly cemented his team Hall of Fame resume in the postseason. In 19 playoff games, he recorded 118 catches for 1,442 yards — ranking third in league history in both categories behind only Jerry Rice and Travis Kelce.

He had five postseason touchdown receptions and a knack for rising in the biggest moments. Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards against the Rams. He also had a memorable diving 23-yard grab in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI against Atlanta and caught the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX with just over two minutes left.

Edelman even contributed on defense in 2011, registering 10 tackles while helping fill in as a defensive back amid a rash of injuries.

“By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick upon Edelman’s retirement. “Day in and day out, Julian was always the same: all out. Then, in the biggest games and moments, with championships at stake, he reached even greater heights and delivered some of his best, most thrilling performances.”

Belichick added: “For all Julian did for our team, what I may appreciate the most is he was the quintessential throwback player. He could, and did, do everything — catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle — all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor and it was a privilege to coach him.”

Edelman becomes the 37th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame and the 10th player enshrined with three Super Bowl rings. He beat out kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins in this year’s fan vote.

He’ll be inducted alongside Parcells, whose four-year stint as head coach helped revive the franchise in the early 1990s. Parcells led the Patriots to two playoff berths, their first division title in a decade, and a Super Bowl appearance in the 1996 season.

The ceremony will take place this summer in Foxborough. A date will be announced once it is finalized with the inductees.