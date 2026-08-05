Patriots Proposed Trade Nabs $31.33 Million Edge

The New England Patriots look to go all-in again on a Super Bowl run, and a proposed trade could shore up a position of need on the edge for defense.

ESPN’s Seth Walder proposes that the Patriots trade a 2027 third-round draft pick for New York Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The former Oregon standout has been with the Giants since 2022, amid his $31.33 million rookie deal.

Thibodeaux is an explosive edge with great closing speed, and he’s good at run defense and taking down mobile quarterbacks. He has 152 tackles, 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 13 pass deflections in his young career.

“New England fits the bill and then some because Thibodeaux offers long-term upside if the Patriots decide to re-sign him,” Walder wrote. “Their current edge rushers are Harold Landry III and Dre’Mont Jones. At this stage of their careers [Landry is 30, Jones 29], they’re better fits as No. 2 and No. 3 edge rushers, respectively, on a contending team. Thibodeaux hasn’t been good enough yet to be New England’s unquestioned top edge rusher, but he possesses the promise to develop into that.”

The Giants also need to offload Thibodeaux since the team has so much talent among edge rushers, as Walder noted. New England could capitalize with the team that denied the Patriots two Super Bowl wins in the 2010s.

Patriots Have Key Defender in Contract Limbo With Christian Gonzalez

While the Patriots would be wise to improve the defense, a key player in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, is awaiting a new deal though he is practicing.

Gonzalez has made a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro in his young career, and he has 24 pass deflections and three interceptions through three seasons. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn’t concerned about things coming together for Gonzalez, one of the toughest defenders he faces in practices.

“I’m not thinking about that right now. I mean, I’m a big fan of Gonzo and kind of how things are playing out,” Maye told reporters on Wednesday. “So I respect him for being out here and competing and wanting to practice. I think that speaks a lot for him wanting to be here. And, I think, I’ve said it before, he’s one of the best corners in the league. So I’m looking forward to playing with him, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Hopeful on New LB

Patriots rookie linebacker and second-round pick Gabe Jacas signed last minute before training camp on July 25, and head coach Mike Vrabel is optimistic about the former Illinois standout getting up to speed.

“We’ve got to make up for lost time, I think, a little bit with Gabe. I’d say he’s working hard. I think he’s into it,” Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s trying to learn, he’s focused. A lot of these things are new for him, and I think he has done a good job of controlling what he can control.”

“I see him in there meeting with Smitty [Mike Smith] a lot – and again, there’s a return to play,” Vrabel added. “He’ll have a few more reps than he did yesterday and – these situations he has to just understand, and it’s good to see him get acclimated to the special team stuff.”

“So, I think it’s going well,” Vrabel continued. “I think we’re off to a good start, and hopefully he can continue to keep adding things and figure out where he can help us defensively and really, special teams.”