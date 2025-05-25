Patriots $19.5 Million Playmaker Tabbed as Top Trade Bait

The Patriots spent more than $360 million this offseason with a clear goal in mind: To put together an NFL-caliber roster for the first time in three years, one of the conditions new coach Mike Vrabel put on the organization before he agreed to take the helm of what had been an 8-26 team in the past two years.

This is a better team, and with second-year man Drake Maye at the helm, the Patriots should not only return to respectability but should have a legitimate chance at a playoff spot in the AFC. New England has an especially easy schedule this year and, it has been pointed out, is a preseason favorite in 11 of its 17 games.

But the talent on this team does come pocked with question marks and at Bleacher Report this week, it was pointed out that one of the team’s most familiar names could actually be a chip used in addressing those question marks.

That would be receiver Kendrick Bourne, who has spent four years in New England, though the past two have been hampered by a knee injury. Bourne played 12 games last year and recorded just 28 catches for 305 yards. He never seemed to establish a rapport with Maye, and his best game was five catches for 70 yards, back in Week 11.

Patriots Depth in Question

In this season’s look at the top trade assets for each team in the NFL, analyst Alex Ballentine listed Bourne among the Patriots’ top trio (along with edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and backup lineman Vederian Lowe). He raised questions about the Patriots depth in doing so.

He wrote: “It feels like the Patriots spent this offseason upgrading their talent to simply looking like an actual NFL roster. They probably had the weakest roster over the last two seasons so their moves, along with hiring Mike Vrabel, gives them a lot more credibility moving into 2025.

“That being said, it’s hard to pin down what their biggest needs are because there are still so many questions.”

Kendrick Bourne Expendable?

The Patriots will enter training camp with an odd receiving room, a group that has depth–and questions. Free-agent signee Stefon Diggs is tops among them, as he has star power but is coming off an ACL tear suffered last October. He might not be ready for the start of the season.

Bourne, on a three-year, $19.5 million contract, and signee Mack Hollins are the two most polished secondary options. Pop Douglas is the team’s top returning receiver.

After that is a mass of youngsters who were signed or drafted in the past two years–Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism. Bourne will likely beat out those guys to make the 53-man roster, but it is no sure thing. If the Patriots identify two or three quality contributors among that group, Bourne would be expendable.