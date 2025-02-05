Patriots WR Gives Verdict on Cooper Kupp Trade Talk

Atrade to bring Cooper Kupp to Gillette Stadium for the 2025 NFL season and beyond has the approval of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Kupp’s 31 and has dealt with a myriad of injuries in recent years, but Bourne thinks the cost of any deal for the former Super Bowl MVP would “be worth it.”

Bourne took to ‘X’ to make his feelings clear on Monday, February 3, the same day Kupp revealed the Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade him. In his post, Bourne made clear “I ain’t no GM or nothing but I can promise anyone this money is gonna be worth it!!!!!!!”

I ain’t no GM or nothing but I can promise anyone this money is gonna be worth it!!!!!!! https://t.co/mc6KXVkLbY — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) February 4, 2025

The Patriots wideout included his verdict above a post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter outlining the likely cost of any deal for Kupp. Schefter detailed how Kupp’s “new team would inherit his $20 million salary in 2025 ($7.5M roster bonus + $12.5M base) and $19.85M in 2026—unless his contract is renegotiated.”

It’s a hefty cost, but one arguably worth it for a rebuilding team lacking marquee receives to aid the development of gifted young quarterback Drake Maye. Kupp is already a popular fit for the Patriots in multiple trade scenarios.

The only note of caution for the Patriots is how Kupp’s arrival could stunt the progress of their most-productive pass-catcher at the position. A receiver possessing a similar skill-set, but with more upside, given his younger years.

Cooper Kupp Would Add Instant Credibility to Position of Weakness

Kupp made clear he doesn’t “agree with the decision” the Rams are making to trade him, but the veteran could gain a new lease of life catching passes from Maye.

Maye’s arm talent isn’t the only reason for Kupp to favor joining the Patriots. He’d instantly become the alpha among a wide receiver corps otherwise devoid of elite playmakers.

Kupp may no longer be playing at an elite level, but his pedigree is outstanding. Particularly, his record-setting 2021 campaign, “one for the ages,” when he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdown catches, per Schefter’s colleague Field Yates.

He hasn’t been as prolific since, but there are reasons. Notably, the emergence of 2023 fifth-round draft pick Puka Nacua, who has assumed Kupp’s role as the go-to catch machine in the Rams’s offense.

There’s also a growing injury record that’s included persistent ankle problems. Those issues needed surgery in 2022 and landed Kupp on injured reserve this season.

His injury history is a worry, but Kupp is still a dominant player when healthy. Something the Patriots learned the hard way when No. 10 burned them for two touchdowns in Week 11, including this 69-yard catch and run.

Ironically, Bourne also caught a touchdown in this game, a 28-22 victory for the Rams, but the veteran could expect his workload to be reduced if the Pats traded for Kupp. Yet, it’s the workload of another incumbent receiver that would have the biggest implications for Maye and his offense.

Kendrick Bourne and Other Patriots WRs Would Be in Trouble After Trade

It’s hard to envisage a place for Bourne if Kupp’s name is added to the depth chart. Bourne has rarely lived up to the billing since arriving as a high-priced free agent in 2021, making just 155 catches and scoring 11 touchdowns in four years.

While Bourne’s floundered, 2023 sixth-rounder DeMario Douglas has thrived. He’s emerged as the chain-mover from the slot that defined New England’s offenses for years when Josh McDaniels called the plays.

McDaniels is back as offensive coordinator, and Douglas looks set to “become the latest slot receiver to cost opposing coaches sleep at night in this offense, according to former Boston.com writer Khari D. Thompson. Douglas didn’t always gel with Maye in 2024, but Thompson believes “that might be about to change with McDaniels potentially directing Douglas into the old ‘get-that-guy-open’ role as the No. 3 receiver in empty sets.”

Those are smart predictions, but Douglas’ role could change with Kupp on board and available to produce on in-breaking routes.

If there’s one reason why this could still work, it’s how McDaniels used Julian Edelman and Danny Armendola. They were two similar receivers who used to boss coverage from the slot, but the Pats utilized their shared traits to help win a pair of Super Bowls.

A Kupp and Douglas double act would quickly elevate Maye and a rebuilding team back into contention.