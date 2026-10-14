New England Patriots Urged to Trade for Buccaneers RB in Intriguing Move

The New England Patriots may have had a tough start to the season, but they are starting to turn things back around.

After defeating the Buffalo Bills 29-26 in Week 4, the Patriots responded by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17 in their last game. With this, the Patriots now have a 3-2 record and are looking like a legitimate threat again.

Yet, when looking at the Patriots’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they should be looking to upgrade it. They have some areas on their roster that could use improvement. This undoubtedly includes the running back position, given their injury trouble.

Due to this, the Patriots are now being urged to strike a trade for an interesting running back from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England Patriots Urged to Trade for Buccaneers Running Back Kenneth Gainwell

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox named the Patriots as a top potential landing spot for Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell.

“Given the aforementioned cascade of 2026 running-back injuries, there should be a fair amount of interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell. The former Eagles and Steelers backup has long been a capable change-of-pace option,” Knox wrote. “Potential Suitors: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles.”

Seeing the Patriots being viewed as a potential landing spot for Gainwell is understandable. They would benefit by adding to their running back depth. Thus, Gainwell would be an intriguing player for them to add to their roster.

There is also a good chance that the Buccaneers will shop Gainwell this season. The Buccaneers currently have a 1-4 record and should be sellers this season because of it. Due to this, it would be wise for the Patriots to make a serious push for Gainwell.

Looking at Gainwell

Gainwell has had an okay start to the season with the Buccaneers. While he has yet to record a touchdown, he has posted 44 rushing yards on 17 rushes in five games. Yet, when looking at what he did last season, it makes sense for New England to target him.

In 17 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Gainwell posted five touchdowns, 114 rushes, and 537 rushing yards. With numbers like these, he has shown that he can be a difference-maker. With that, he could be a great fit for the Patriots’ offense.

Gainwell has also recorded at least four touchdowns in three out of his first five NFL seasons. Due to this, he could provide New England’s offense with a bit of a boost if brought in.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots strike a deal for Gainwell. He would be a solid low-risk veteran for New England to add to their roster.