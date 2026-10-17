Patriots Urged to Target 2 Chargers RBs After TreVeyon Henderson Injury

The New England Patriots were dealt some unfortunate injury news last week.

Patriots star running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in New England’s most recent win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Henderson is currently questionable for the Patriots’ upcoming game against the New York Jets because of it.

With Henderson dealing with an injury, it would not be surprising if the Patriots looked to add another running back to their depth. Due to this, two Los Angeles Chargers running backs have been named potential trade targets for the Patriots.

Patriots Urged to Target 2 Chargers Running Backs

In a recent article for NBC Sports Boston, Justin Leger urged the Patriots to trade for one of Kimani Vidal or Keaton Mitchell from the Chargers.

“The Chargers have rolled with a three-way committee at running back with 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton, Vidal, and Mitchell splitting carries. Hampton would almost certainly be out of New England’s price range, leaving Vidal and Mitchell as the most reasonable trade targets,” Leger wrote.

With the Patriots dealing with injury trouble, it would be understandable if they pursued Vidal or Mitchell. Landing either one of these runnings backs from the Chargers would have the potential to boost the Patriots’ offense. Thus, it would make sense if the Patriots looked to do business with a Chargers team that has a surplus of running backs.

Looking at Vidal & Mitchell

Vidal is a young running back who is currently in his third NFL season with the Chargers. In five games this season with Los Angeles, he has posted one touchdown, 14 rushes, and 88 rushing yards. This was after he had three touchdowns, 155 rushes, and 643 rushing yards in 13 games last season for the Chargers.

With numbers like these, Vidal has shown good promise early on in his career. Due to this, he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Patriots.

Mitchell, on the other hand, is in his fourth NFL season and first with the Chargers. The 24-year-old has recorded 33 rushes and 135 rushing yards in five games this season for Los Angeles. This is after he had one touchdown, 59 rushes, and 341 rushing yards in 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.

Like Vidal, Mitchell would also be an interesting young running back for the Patriots to bring in. His best NFL season was in 2023, as he posted two touchdowns and 396 rushing yards in eight games with the Ravens.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Patriots land one of these two players. Either would be good to have around. This remains the case whether Henderson ends up being out for less time than initially expected.