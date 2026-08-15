Patriots Journeyman CB Stands out in Preseason Opener

Most of the focus with preseason football is on the rookies and other young players. But it’s also an opportunity for down-and-out veterans to have another chance. Veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor is getting that with the New England Patriots this month.

Vildor seized that opportunity in Week 1 of the preseason. The veteran cornerback intercepted a pass against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson on Thursday. Vildor had one tackle and pass defense as well.

For the performance, SI on Patriots’ Ethan Hurwitz included the veteran cornerback on a list of New England players who helped their roster chances this week.

“The smooth interception from Vildor in the first quarter helped set the tone of the opening quarter,” wrote Hurwitz. “Richardson tried to hit wideout Coleman Owen in the flat, but he was unable to bring it in.

“The ball fell right into the hands of Vildor, who’s fighting for one of the top backup spots in the secondary.”