Hall of Fame QB Blasts Patriots Offense After ‘Tough’ Drake Maye Watch

The New England Patriots might already be failing rookie quarterback Drake Maye thanks to an offense hamstrung by passive concepts and poor scheming. That’s the view of many observers, including Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

He called Maye’s first NFL start against the Houston Texans in Week 6 a “tough watch.” Warner, who led the then-St. Louis Rams and an offense dubbed ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ to a Super Bowl win after the 1999 season, was less than impressed with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s play designs.

In particular, Warner called out “bad spacing and simplicity of concepts.” He declared the Patriots will find it “tough to succeed that way unless just superior playmakers!”

Warner isn’t the only one concerned Van Pelt’s playbook and philosophy won’t help Maye. Even one of the QB’s receivers has spoken up about a less-than aggressive approach.

Kurt Warner the Notable Name Among Critics of the Patriots’ Offense

Van Pelt, who called plays for the Cleveland Browns before this season, isn’t being creative enough to help first-year signal-caller Maye succeed. That’s the viewpoint of the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, who thinks there are “too many isolated routes for WRs who struggle to separate. More pre-snap motion, switch releases, post-snap traffic.”

Calling isolation routes for big-bodied wide receiver on the perimeter worked for Van Pelt in Cleveland. When he had 6-foot-1, 210-pound Amari Cooper and 6-foot-2, 208-pounder Donovan Peoples-Jones at his disposal.

The Patriots don’t have the luxury of size and speed mismatches able to win consistently outside the numbers. Rookie second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk had been touted for a similar role to what Peoples-Jones played for Van Pelt, but things haven’t gone to plan.

A possible solution could be offered by the player who caught Maye’s first touchdown pass in the pros. Provided said wideout can warm to this offense.

Patriots WR Wants “More Aggressive” Plan for Drake Maye

Aggression was on Kayshon Boutte’s mind when he spoke out about the Patriots’ habit of starting slowly on offense. The sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft told reporters, per Patriots Coverage on NBCS Boston, “I feel like we’re not aggressive enough, as we’re supposed to be, and I feel like we just need to be more aggressive.”

New England’s passing game was aggressive when Maye connected with Boutte on a deep shot for a 40-yard scoring strike against the Texans. The big play was a snapshot of what’s possible when Maye targets a receiver truly capable of stretching the field.

Crafting more of those opportunities is Van Pelt’s responsibility, but it won’t be easy. Not when the Pats are still hamstrung by a struggling offensive line in a state of flux. Maye took four sacks against Houston, so Van Pelt still needs to draw up plays to get the ball out of the third-overall pick’s hands quickly.

Another problem concerns Van Pelt suddenly having to adapt from veteran game-manager Jacoby Brissett to the more dynamic Maye. The Patriots entered this season built to play safety-first offense behind a powerful running game and select, high-percentage passing.

Things will change with Maye because his receivers, including Boutte’s draft classmate DeMario Douglas, having already noticed the 22-year-old’s confidence. A bolder playing style will need braver, more elaborate play designs.