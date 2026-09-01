Kyle Van Noy Visits NFC Foe as Patriots Host Ex-Broncos Edge Rusher

New England Patriots pundits and fans have called on the team to pursue bringing back veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy for months.

Van Noy was at an NFL facility Tuesday but not in New England. Meanwhile, the Patriots were expressing interested in an undrafted rookie who plays Van Noy’s position.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Van Noy visited the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has been a free agent since March. He spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL transaction wire also stated the Patriots hosted edge rusher Dasan McCullough for a visit Tuesday. McCullough signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2026 NFL Draft. The Broncos cut McCullough on Sunday before the league’s roster deadline.

In his college career, McCullough played at Indiana, Oklahoma and Nebraska.