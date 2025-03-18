Patriots Get Warning About $12 Million David Andrews Replacement

It hasn’t taken long for the New England Patriots to replace retired center David Andrews. They’ve moved quickly to snag former Minnesota Vikings pivot Garrett Bradbury in 2025 NFL free agency.

The 29-year-old “has reached agreement on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, including $3.8 million guaranteed,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He confirmed terms of the contract handed to the 88-game starter on Tuesday, March 18.

Bradbury was probably the best center left on the veteran market, but it’s debatable he’ll be an upgrade over dependable Andrews. In fact, have already received a strong warning from multiple observers about their new man over the ball.

This article will be updated.