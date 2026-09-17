Patriots Legend Returning to Foxborough to Officially Retire: Report

Former Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore announced he would retire as a member of the Patriots on Friday. This was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday afternoon.

Gilmore was thought to be a depth addition for the secondary when the Patriots signed him via free agency in March 2017. Instead, he became one of the defining players of that era, and was a major part of the Patriots’ secondary during his time with the team.

Now, he will look to end his career with the Patriots and put an end to a remarkable career. Reiss had additional details.

Just announced: CB @BumpNrunGilm0re is returning to Foxboro on Friday to officially retire as a Patriot.

Gilmore Quickly Became Patriots Legend

Gilmore spent 2017-2020 with the Patriots. Over 56 regular-season games, he recorded 11 interceptions, 52 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 161 total tackles.

Although he was successful over the course of his career with the Patriots the 2019 season stood out. That season in particular established him as one of the premier corners in the NFL.

He was able to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league with six interceptions and 20 passes defended. He was thrown at 101 times and only allowed 51 completions. That was a 50.5% completion percentage. In addition, he allowed zero passing touchdowns, per statistics from Pro Football Focus.

In addition, he was able to make plays when he intercepted the football. He had two pick-sixes, recording them, against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. With that being said, he was more than just someone that the team could rely on and coverage. He also had 53 combined tackles, showcasing his ability to stop the run and sniff out screens.

That being said, Gilmore had a contract dispute with the Patriots leading into the 2021 season. He was traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline, and he played in eight games. He recorded two interceptions and was able to garner his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

Patriots Legend Was Able To Finish Out Career

Gilmore ended up signing a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and started in 16 games that season. The playmaker recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He would end up being traded from the Colts to the Cowboys for the 2023 campaign, where he played all 17 games and reported to interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

His final team was the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. It was here that he reunited with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He started in 15 games and recorded one interception. This would be the last team he would play for. Gilmore ended up retiring earlier this year.

It’s safe to say that his time in New England was not only memorable, but legendary. He was able to put together one of the best seasons in NFL history, and remain a staple of the secondary during his short stint with the Patriots. It’s rare that a player was able to make as big an impact in such a short amount of time. However, Gilmore was able to do it.