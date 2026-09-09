Patriots Legends Make Feelings Clear on Drake Maye Before Week 1

The New England Patriots are set to kick off the 2026 NFL regular season on Wednesday night with a Super Bowl rematch on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. For Drake Maye and company, it’s a chance for some revenge.

Maye is fresh off of a massive 2025 campaign for the Patriots. He was a top MVP candidate in just his second NFL season.

Heading into the 2026 season, New England is expecting another jump from Maye. The Patriots went out and aggressively invested in their third-year quarterback during the offseason. Both A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs were acquired to upgrade the wide receiver room.

With that being said, Maye is widely expected to be an MVP candidate once again this year.

Two New England legends have spoken out with their thoughts on the MVP race. Both Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski believe that Maye is in play to win the prestigious award.

Patriots Legends Get Honest on Drake Maye’s MVP Chances

During a segment of “The Gronk & Jules Show,” both former Patriots stars shared their thoughts on he MVP conversation. They both had Maye firmly listed as a top candidate.

“It’s going to be either Josh Allen or Drake Maye,” Edelman stated.

Gronkowski then shared his thoughts on the topic.

“Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Drake Maye,” he said.

Having a new and improved arsenal of weapons should make Maye even more dangerous than he was a year ago. If that happens, the MVP conversation will be a no-brainer.

Throughout the course of the 2025 NFL season, the young quarterback completed 72 percent of his pass attempts for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while also chipping in with 450 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.

What Should Fans Expect from Drake Maye in 2026?

Assuming Maye’s numbers do rise based on the improved roster around him, projecting out his 2026 campaign gets fun.

With the upgrades at wide receiver, Maye should throw for over 4,500 yards, 35 touchdowns, and remain around the eight to 10 interception mark. His numbers could be even higher depending on how pass-heavy the offense is under Josh McDaniels.

At the end of the day, the Patriots have one of the top stars at the quarterback position in the NFL. Maye is just 24 years old with plenty of room to improve. That alone is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The MVP race for Maye will begin tonight against the Seahawks. Hopefully, he is able to get off to a strong start and help lead New England to a revenge win.