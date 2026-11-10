Patriots vs. Lions in Munich: Game Time, TV Channel, How to Watch and Everything to Know

The New England Patriots are headed back to Germany, and this time, they’ll be facing one of the NFC’s toughest opponents.

After a frustrating 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Mike Vrabel’s Patriots will travel to Munich for a Week 10 showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15. The matchup puts Drake Maye and Jared Goff on an international stage, with New England looking to steady itself following a difficult afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

For fans watching from New England, there’s one particularly important detail: Sunday’s game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET, considerably earlier than the Patriots’ usual afternoon start.

From the television broadcast and streaming options to the venue, announcers and team records, here’s everything to know about Patriots vs. Lions in Munich.

When Do the Patriots Play the Lions in Germany?

The Patriots and Lions will meet on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The game is part of the NFL’s international series and will be the league’s sixth regular-season game played in Germany since 2022. Munich previously hosted games in 2022 and 2024.

For New England, it’s a return to familiar territory. The Patriots last played in Germany in November 2023, when they lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.

This year’s matchup takes place in Munich, home of German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

What Time Does Patriots vs. Lions Start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15.

That translates to 3:30 p.m. local time in Munich. Fans on the West Coast will have an especially early start, with kickoff set for 6:30 a.m. PT.

Here’s the kickoff time across the United States:

Eastern: 9:30 a.m.

Central: 8:30 a.m.

Mountain: 7:30 a.m.

Pacific: 6:30 a.m.

The time difference is worth keeping in mind. Anyone expecting a traditional 1 p.m. Patriots kickoff will miss a significant portion of the game.

What Channel Is Patriots vs. Lions On?

FOX will televise Patriots vs. Lions nationally on Sunday morning.

Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties, with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen providing analysis. Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.

The broadcast begins with the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

Fans in the Boston area can also tune in to NBC Sports Boston for additional coverage. “Patriots Pregame Live” begins at 8:30 a.m. ET, one hour before kickoff.

NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Postgame Live” is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, featuring reaction and analysis from the Munich matchup.

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Lions

Fans who won’t be watching on traditional television have several ways to follow Sunday’s game.

FOX One will carry the live FOX broadcast for eligible subscribers. Viewers with a participating television provider can also use the FOX Sports app, subject to authentication requirements.

NFL+ offers live local and nationally televised games on supported mobile devices in the United States. Fans should note that NFL+ mobile viewing restrictions apply, so it isn’t necessarily a replacement for watching on a television.

International viewers can check NFL Game Pass on DAZN, with availability and subscription requirements varying by country.

For viewers planning to stream, it’s worth checking their subscription and device compatibility before Sunday morning rather than scrambling at kickoff.

Patriots vs. Lions: Records and What’s at Stake

New England enters the matchup at 5-4, while Detroit arrives at 6-2.

The Patriots are coming off a 45-27 loss to the Packers, a game that exposed several problems New England will need to address quickly.

Maye threw three interceptions in the first half, putting the Patriots in a difficult position against Green Bay. New England also struggled defensively, allowing the Packers to build a lead that proved too much to overcome.

Detroit, meanwhile, is coming off a 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions have continued winning despite a recent dip in offensive production. After averaging 32.8 points per game before their Week 6 bye, Detroit has averaged 19.3 points over its three games since returning.

That’s an interesting contrast heading into Sunday. The Patriots need a cleaner performance from their offense, while the Lions will be looking to rediscover some of the scoring punch that made them such a difficult matchup earlier in the season.

For Vrabel, the challenge is straightforward: Get his team ready to play a quality opponent while managing an overseas trip and an unusually early kickoff for fans back home.

Where Is the Patriots vs. Lions Munich Game Being Played?

The game will take place at Allianz Arena, also identified in NFL event materials as FC Bayern Munich Arena.

The stadium is home to FC Bayern Munich and has previously hosted NFL regular-season football.

The Patriots-Lions matchup will be the third NFL regular-season game played in Munich and the final European game on the league’s 2026 international schedule.

The NFL has expanded its international slate to nine games this season, with contests across seven countries and four continents.

Have the Patriots Played in Germany Before?

Yes. New England made its first regular-season appearance in Germany on Nov. 12, 2023, against the Indianapolis Colts.

That game ended in a 10-6 loss, with the Patriots’ offense struggling throughout the afternoon.

Sunday’s meeting with Detroit will mark New England’s second regular-season game in Germany, but its first in Munich.

There’s also a different feel surrounding this trip. Maye is now the Patriots’ starting quarterback, Vrabel is leading the team, and New England has an opportunity to move to 6-4 against a Detroit squad that has established itself as a contender in the NFC.

The setting may be unusual, but the implications are familiar. The Patriots need a response after their loss to Green Bay, and they’ll have to deliver it against a formidable opponent thousands of miles from home.

Patriots vs. Lions Munich Game: Quick Guide

Detail Information Matchup New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions Date Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Kickoff 9:30 a.m. ET Munich Kickoff 3:30 p.m. local time Venue Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany TV Channel FOX Streaming FOX One, NFL+ (eligible mobile devices) Announcers Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver Patriots record 5-4 Lions record 6-2

For Patriots fans, the most important reminder is simple: Set the alarm early. New England and Detroit will be underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.