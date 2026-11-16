NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Lions Aidan Hutchinson Amid Drake Maye’s Serious Injury

Things turned somber in Munich, Germany, as two stars sustained serious injuries moments after each other during the New England Patriots’ blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. There is plenty of scrutiny regarding Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s tackle on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Hutchinson sustained an unfortunate self-inflicted injury celebrating the sack on Maye which abruptly ended the star defender’s season. Additionally, the Patriots fear that Maye could be sidelined for the remainder of the season amid a “significant leg injury,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

All of this has prompted fans and media members alike to wonder if Hutchinson utilized a hip drop tackle on the play where Maye was injured. This type of tackle is illegal and subject to additional punishment by the league.

Possible punishment would be complicated given Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Yet, it does not appear that Hutchinson is in danger of a fine or suspension as the NFL does not view the play as a hip drop tackle.

“Walt Anderson, the NFL’s officiating rules analyst, confirmed (Fox Sports rules analyst Mike) Pereira’s explanation through a league spokesman, noting it was not a hip-drop tackle because there was no swivel or unweighting,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in a November 16, story titled, “Sources: Patriots QB Maye expected out extended time with significant leg injury.”

“It was also not a foul for a horse collar tackle, as Pereira noted, because neither the collar nor the nameplate were grabbed. No penalty was called on the play by referee Clay Martin’s crew.”

Here’s a look at the play in question where both stars sustained serious injuries.



Let us know your thoughts on the tackle in the comments below.

The NFL Is Not Expected to Punish Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Amid Patriots QB Drake Maye’s Injury

The NFL’s expected ruling appears to be in line with Fox Sports’ rules analyst Mike Pereira’s assessment. The former NFL vice president of officiating explained why the play did not qualify as a hip drop tackle.



“Three things have to happen: you have to unweight yourself, swivel all around the back and land on the back of his leg below the knee,” Pereira noted on the broadcast, per Reiss.

“This was more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind. [But] certainly not a horse collar penalty.”

Drake Maye’s Injury News: Patriots QB Is in Danger of Missing the Rest of NFL Season

The bigger concern for the Patriots is Maye’s health as the star is expected to miss significant time. New England fears that Maye is in danger of missing the remainder of the team’s season.

“Sources: Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time,” Rapoport detailed in a November 16, message on X.

“It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information.”