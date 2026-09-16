Patriots Make Significant Change to Mack Hollins’ $1 Million Incentives

The New England Patriots have made a significant change to Mack Hollins’ contract, shifting the benchmarks the veteran wide receiver must reach to collect up to $1 million in reception incentives this season.

The Patriots renegotiated Hollins’ 2026 incentive package to make the reception bonuses “not likely to be earned,” according to Spotrac.

The timing makes the move particularly interesting. Hollins is coming off a 46-catch season for New England and could now take on an expanded role in a receiving corps that will be without A.J. Brown for an extended stretch.

But the change itself is rooted in the NFL’s salary-cap accounting rules, and the numbers tell the story.

Patriots Move All 3 Mack Hollins Incentives Above His 2025 Total

Hollins previously had three reception incentives worth a combined $1 million, according to Spotrac.

The first would have paid him $300,000 for reaching 30 receptions. Another $300,000 was tied to 40 catches, while a 50-reception season would have triggered another $400,000.

New England has now moved those thresholds to 47, 50 and 55 receptions, respectively, while keeping the same dollar amounts attached to each benchmark.

That is significant because Hollins caught exactly 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games last year.

So instead of entering 2026 with two reception incentives below his previous-season production, Hollins now has to surpass his 2025 catch total before earning any of the $1 million available through those bonuses.

There is an important distinction behind Spotrac’s description of the incentives as “not likely to be earned.”

That phrase has a specific meaning under NFL salary-cap rules. Incentives are classified as either “likely to be earned” (LTBE) or “not likely to be earned” (NLTBE) based on a player or team’s performance during the previous season. NLTBE incentives generally do not count against the team’s salary cap in the current year. If the player ultimately earns one, the amount is generally charged against the following year’s cap.

In other words, the designation is an accounting classification. It should not be interpreted as the Patriots predicting Hollins won’t reach those totals.

For Hollins, setting the first threshold at 47 receptions puts it one catch beyond the 46 he recorded last season.

Mack Hollins Could Have Bigger Role in Patriots Offense

The contract adjustment comes at an interesting point for a Patriots receiving corps already being forced to adapt.

Hollins opened the season with four catches for 51 yards, giving him a strong start toward the newly established thresholds.

His importance to New England also extends well beyond his receiving numbers.

Hollins became a valuable piece of the Patriots offense in 2025 because of the flexibility his 6-foot-4, 221-pound frame gives the unit. He can line up as a traditional receiver while also handling blocking assignments against linebackers and defensive backs, allowing New England to run out of personnel groupings that still present legitimate threats in the passing game.

Before landing on injured reserve late last season, Hollins led all Patriots wide receivers with 657 offensive snaps. He returned during New England’s postseason run and caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown over the team’s final two playoff games.

Now the veteran has a different set of individual benchmarks in front of him.

The Patriots did not reduce the $1 million available through the three reception incentives. They did, however, change the path Hollins must take to collect it.

And after a 46-catch season, the first dollar now begins with catch No. 47.