Patriots Given Major Warning About Battle Within the Game Against Jaguars

Sunday is a great opportunity for the New England Patriots. With a win, they’ll move to 2-1, potentially their first winning record of the season. At the same time, a loss would put the Patriots in a bad spot to wrap up the month of September.

That means avoiding issues that have plagued them when they head south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In particular, the turnovers that have become a massive issue for the offense.

Through two games, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown 4 interceptions. Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, also lost a fumble.

New England Patriots Need to Watch Turnovers vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ahead of the game, Patriots beat writer Mike Dussault shared some of his own thoughts on the game, particularly as it relates to turnovers.

“Jacksonville’s defense preys on turnovers,” Dussault wrote. “Last season their defense forced the second most takeaways in the league and they often came in bunches. They had four games with three takeaways, five games with two takeaways and even forced four takeaways in one game. That’s more than half a season’s worth of games with multiple game-changing plays, with the impact often landing directly on the scoreboard. The Jags were 8-2 in those multiple takeaway games in 2025.”

The Jaguars are also coming into the game on Sunday at 1-1. They dominated the Browns in Week 1 before losing on the road to the Broncos last week. They’ve consistently forced turnovers, though, with three through the first two weeks. They didn’t when the turnover battle against the Broncos, though, and it arguably cost them that game.

“Meanwhile, Maye and the Patriots offense has struggled with their turnovers, netting five through their own first two games. Four have been Maye’s league-leading interceptions with Stevenson adding a fumble lost,” Dussault wrote.

“NFL games most often boil down to who wins the turnover battle. This week they’re even more important.”

Playing a clean game is going to be massive for the Patriots. Hopefully, now that it’s Week 3, they’re more in a rhythm than they have been to open the year.

Patriots QB Drake Maye to Face a Similar Challenge on Defense

One type of coverage that has proven a major challenge for Drake Maye is Cover-6. So, it makes sense that defenses would gameplan to use it against the Patriots. However, for the Jaguars, that’s not going to be a major change in what they normally do.

The Jaguars play Cover-6 on 19.6% of their defensive snaps since the start of the 2025 season. In other words, under the current coaching staff. That’s the second most over that same span of time, only behind the Eagles.

The idea is to takeaway vertical throws, something Maye loves to hunt and has gotten him into trouble at points this season. It forces an offense to throw underneath and drive the length of the field without making mistakes.

“They’re trying to take away some of the boundary, 1-on-1 stuff. You can see that teams are trying to do that, have the field safety play in their run game and try to fit him. So, you see more teams trying to mix it up and try to cloud one side, cloud the other, and really try to keep things in front,” Maye said.

“They’re trying to play split safety, let the guys up front stop the run and let the guys up front eat. So, realizing that also at the same time, just knowing that there are still holes and we have some chances to make plays.”

Maye and the Patriots know what to expect. Now, it’s a matter of beating that tough Jaguars defense.