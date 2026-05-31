Patriots Told Not to Make Massive Christian Gonzalez Mistake

New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison made a strong statement regarding Christian Gonzalez’s contract extension talks. Mike Reiss noted this in his Sunday notes column.

Harrison touched on a variety of topics in the column, including his thoughts on whether the Patriots need to land A. J. Brown. Gonzalez also came up as a topic of discussion. The latter is still waiting for a new deal, as the Patriots are set to begin training camp in a couple of weeks.

Harrison was blunt about the Patriots’ approach to the talks themselves and issued a rather succinct but direct quote.

“They’re playing with fire,” he cautioned. “This is a young stud corner you drafted.”

Patriots And Gonzalez Have Made Progress

There have been some developments in terms of Gonzalez and his contract. The organization exercised his fifth-year option in April. The option guarantees them over $18 million for the 2027 season and keeps him under team control through 2027.

With that being said, Gonzalez is currently absent from voluntary organized team activities. This could mean that he is protecting himself from the risk of injuries, especially if he is angling for a new contract. This could potentially mean that he does not participate in mandatory OTA’s until he gets a new contract.

There have been recent projections that Gonzalez will sign a lucrative deal. The Los Angeles Rams extended corner Trent McDuffie and signed him to a four—year-old hundred $24 million extension. Projections from Bleacher Report’s Khristopher Knox noted that Gonzalez could potentially sign a four-year, $125 million deal. This, in turn, would reset the market.

Patriots Have Cleared Cap Space

New England is also potentially reorganizing salary-cap space on its end. They restructured Onwenu’s contract on Friday, making room for a potential A. J. Brown deal. Monday marks the start of June, and this could be the day when Brown is part of the trade to the Patriots. It’s hard to definitively say when a deal will get done exactly. However, any potential move for Brown would ultimately reset the salary cap. Once that deal is done, the Patriots will have an idea of the type of contract they can give.

Either way, this seems like a sensible deal for the Patriots. Gonzalez is a player who won second-team All-Pro honors in 2024. He also made his first Pro Bowl in 2025 after recording 69 tackles and 10 pass deflections. He has made his mark in a short period of time with the organization, and quickly rose from a simple draft pick to one of the best corners in the NFL.

Patriots fans are undoubtedly hoping that a deal gets done soon. It is clear that the Patriots have developed and who has become a cornerstone of their franchise. Lockling him into the organization for several more seasons would be ideal, as he has become a pillar of their defense. Will be interesting to see when this deal gets done, especially with training camp coming up in short order. Contract negotiations are not something that teams generally like to work on during the season. One has to wonder if something will get done before or during training camp, especially as Devon Weatherspoon renegotiates his new deal.