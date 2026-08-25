Patriots Make Their Stance on Christian Gonzalez Crystal Clear

New England Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf gave an update on where things stand in Christian Gonzalez’s contract negotiations. Wolf addressed the media on Tuesday and spoke on a variety of topics.

Gonzalez has had a wild training camp, with several absences from practice, as the final week of preseason games begins to take shape. The Oregon product the practice field for the first time since August 10. He was a full participant on Monday, partaking in team periods and red-zone drills. He showed no limitations from his injury. Gonzalez made an impact immediately, matching up against A. J. Brown and coming close to intercepting a pass from Drake Maye.

The return to practice yesterday was certainly notable. Some speculated that Gonzalez was not on the field due to contract reasons.

As far as contracts are concerned, Wolf made sure to address the proverbial elephant in the room. Wolf noted that there is “momentum” in negotiations with Gonzalez. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar reported this. Wolf also noted that the organization wants Gonzalez here and they will continue to try to get a deal done.

Patriots Contract Negotations Have Been Ongoing

The thinking throughout these entire contract negotiations has been that Gonzalez wants to be the highest-paid corner. Seattle Seahawks playmaker Devin Witherspoon currently has the honor. The latter agreed to a four-year 1$32 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid corner. Now, it’s up to Gonzalez and the Patriots to get a deal done.

There was reporting earlier this summer that gave a bit of a timeline for negotiations. Initially, Ian Rapoport indicated that a deal could be done before the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The opener will be two weeks away on Wednesday, making any sort of deadline before the game a time crunch.

Patriots fans would love to see a deal between the team and Gonzalez get done. The quarterback has been an anchor of the defense, recording 145 total tackles, three interceptions, and an Associated Press All-Pro selection over his career. He most recently recorded 69 combined tackles and 10 pass deflections over the course of 14 games last season. This only added to his reputation as being one of the best corners in the NFL.

Injury History Worrisome For Patriots Star

If there is one knock on Gonzalez, it is his injuries. He has missed 17 games due to injury over the course of his career, and it has been a concerning trend. He most recently missed three games last season because of a lingering hamstring strain. Gonzalez’s most notable injury came in the 2023 season. He missed 13 games after suffering a torn labrum against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. That was a rough start at the beginning of his career.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. It’s certainly fair for Patriots fans to be a little bit worried about negotiations. Nevertheless, these updates from Wolf are certainly positive. It sounds like things are trending in the right direction, but of course negotiations are often a complicated process. It’s hard to speculate on any deadline at the moment, but the season-opener is approaching, and it’s becoming harder to ignore.