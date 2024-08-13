Patriots Trade Proposal Swaps Matt Judon for Detroit Lions WR, Draft Pick

Disgruntled pass rushers are currently all the rage in the NFL, with both Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots and Haason Reddick of the New York Jets at the center of trade buzz.

Reddick has asked for a trade less than six months after joining the Jets due to an impasse in contract negotiations. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

While Judon hasn’t requested a trade, the Pats DE is also hoping for a new and more lucrative contract — one he has yet to receive. And, as ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler noted on X on August 12, multiple teams have called the Patriots about a Judon trade.

Considering two of the NFL’s top edge rushers are currently unhappy, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put together several trades for both Judon and Reddick, and one would net the Pats an intriguing new wide receiver.

In one proposal, Knox has New England sending Judon to the Detroit Lions in exchange for wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Detroit Lions Might Make Solid Trade Partner for Patriots DE Matthew Judon

With All-Pro Aiden Hutchinson entering Year 3, adding Judon would give the Lions one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL. Detroit could also afford to give Judon the salary bump he’s been seeking (his base salary is just under $8 million in 2024).

“The Lions may view Judon as a more budget-friendly alternative to Reddick. With $40.2 million in cap space, Detroit could afford to pay either pass-rusher, however,” Knox reasoned, adding:

“In this scenario, the Lions look to capitalize on New England’s need for wide receiver help. The Patriots are looking to develop rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and they had arguably the league’s worst receiving corps in 2023.”

The Lions are an NFC contender, and Judon would surely prefer to be traded to a contending team than an awful one.

When asked about the trade rumors surrounding Judon on August 13, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo gave no signs the team is discontent with or looking to trade the veteran pass rusher.

“We don’t really operate in rumors,” Mayo said. “The conversations that I have with those players are pretty private. What I will say is that Judon has done a great job in the meeting room and done everything that we’ve asked. He’s meeting all the expectations.”

What Would Patriots Be Getting in WR Donovan Peoples-Jones?

In this trade proposal from Knox, New England would also land 6-foot-2, 204-pound WR Peoples-Jones, who was traded to Detroit in 2023 after spending over three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Patriots also did little to improve their receiving corps this offseason besides adding K.J. Osborn and rookie second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk,” Knox noted. “Hypothetically, the Lions could offer them Donovan Peoples-Jones as part of a trade package.”

Whether the Pats would be interested in adding Peoples-Jones is another question entirely.

A sixth-round pick for the Browns in 2020, Peoples-Jones is coming off the worst season of his four-year career. He finished with just 13 catches for 155 yards. His down season may be the result of having to learn multiple offensive schemes due to being traded.

A season prior, in 2022, Peoples-Jones had the best year of his career, hauling in 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. The Pats would certainly benefit from that type of production, but there’s no guarantee they’d get it.

We’ll see what happens with Judon, but this is one trade proposal New England might nix.