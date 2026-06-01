Matt Rife Nearly Took Out Key Patriots Starter At Charity Event

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and comedian Matt Rife collided with each other during Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday. The event took place at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., in what was an action-packed day. It also brought out the competitive spirit in everybody.

Several of Stevenson’s teammates were also present at the event. Corner Christian Gonzalez was one of them, as he waits for a new contract with training camp nearing.

In the meantime, Rife was also a part of the event. The latter took the event somewhat seriously, as he playfully was caught in a rundown heading to second base. Stevenson went over to cover the second base bag. Rife playfully took matters into his own hands from that point. He collided with Stevenson in an attempt to get to the bag. Thankfully, everyone was okay.

Patriots QB Has Successful Event

The noteworthy play was part of a fun day organized by Maye. The day featured a home run derby and a game. San Jose Sharks star Will Smith won the home run derby after hitting nine home runs in the finals. This tied him with Maye, who also hit nine.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, Stevenson, guard Mike Onwenu, and wide receiver Demario Douglas were also at the game. Coach Mike Vrabel was present as well, in addition to Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara. They were part of Team Patriots, captained by the quarterback and his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Team Sox featured several familiar faces as well. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was part of the team. Marcus Jones, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Rife, and NHL rookie Tommy DeVito also took part in the game.

The event itself raised $94,000 for 70 total home runs. The Maye’s donated an $80,000 check upfront to Boston Children’s Hospital, as well as $5,000 to a local high school.

Patriots RB Coming Off Major 2025 Season

Stevenson is coming off a memorable 2025 season. He had 130 carries for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. The Oklahoma product averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

He also proved to be valuable in the receiving game. Stevenson tallied 32 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns. The running back also managed to make an impact during the postseason. He had 67 carries for 265 yards, as well as nine receptions for 108 yards.

The running back struggled early in the season with fumbles. He had three lost fumbles by early October. However, he turned things around mid-season. He went 10 regular-season games and four postseason games without fumbling a single time. He battled injuries as well, but was able to remain a productive part of the running back room throughout the course of the year.

At the very least, he was able to get some tackling drills in early on Sunday. If anything, Rife’s tackle is going to be a sign of things to come. Granted, Stevenson’s regular-season tacklers will probably be a bit bigger than Rife, as the Patriots face the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL. That being said, Sunday’s playful incident was just a reminder of how competitive things can get, even when it’s for charity. Maybe the Patriots can give Rife a call in the fall, if they need additional linebacker depth.