Former Patriots Pro Bowl Defender Drops Truth Bomb on Playing Future

The New England Patriots enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, but their crushing defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX proved that this team still has a lot of room to grow. The good news is that the Patriots have a strong core group of players leading the team forward, and the front office has done a good job of reinforcing some of the weaker spots on the roster so far this offseason.

One spot in particular that New England has targeted has been in the pass rush department, as it has signed Dre’Mont Jones in free agency and selected Gabe Jacas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Pats wanted some more help here, there are some veterans who are up for grabs in free agency, such as old friend Matthew Judon. To this point, Judon has struggled to find a new home in the NFL, but he still believes he can make an impact in his age-34 season.

Matthew Judon Not Ready to Retire from the NFL Just Yet

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A fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Judon initially got his start with the Baltimore Ravens, where he eventually turned himself into one of the most feared pass rushers in the league. Judon spent the first five seasons of his career with Baltimore, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020 before he signed with the Pats in free agency.

Judon spent what really ended up only being two seasons with New England (he missed all but four games in 2023 due to injury), but he managed to reach new heights during his time with the team. In 2021, Judon led the Pats with 12.5 sacks, before he followed that up with a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022. A contract dispute led to him getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the start of the 2024 season, and since then, he hasn’t been nearly as productive as he once was.

In 2025, he spent the majority of the season with the Miami Dolphins, but he failed to rack up a single sack during his time on the field. Judon has kept himself in football shape this offseason, but teams haven’t exactly been lining up to sign him, and while he’s content with the career he’s put together, he still thinks he is capable of being one of the better pass rushers in the NFL.

“I’m still working out, so whatever happens, happens. Eventually it’s not up to you,” Judon said in an interview with BetSelect. “It’s been 10 years, so I’d be content. But I feel like I’ve still got something left. I still feel like there’s not too many people better than me. But it’s not up to me.”

Should the Patriots Reunite with Matthew Judon?

While his time in New England didn’t end the way anyone envisioned it would, Judon was a fan favorite when he was in town, and he even publicly pushed for the team to sign him late in 2025 after he got released by the Dolphins. The Pats are clearly still looking for some help along their defensive front, as they just brought Janarius Robinson to town for a workout on Tuesday.

The problem with Judon is that, as he enters his age-34 season, his best days are likely behind him. A guy like Robinson simply may have more potential than Judon at this stage of his career, which is why teams have been so skeptical to sign him. The Patriots could certainly use some more help along their defensive line, but it seems unlikely that Judon will be returning to town anytime soon.