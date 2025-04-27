Mel Kiper Sees a ‘Big Step Forward;’ Gives Shocking Patriots’ Draft Grade

The New England Patriots went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission: give Drake Maye some protection — and some firepower. ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave the Patriots an A- draft grade, noting that Will Campbell “instantly improves things,” while praising the team’s focus on upgrading the offense around Drake Maye.

At No. 4 overall, New England stayed put and took LSU’s Will Campbell, a pick Kiper calls critical because “the offensive line was 31st in pass block win rate at 50.9%.” Campbell, despite an uproar of controversy over his 32⅝-inch arm length, “instantly improves things here,” Kiper writes. He’s likely to immediately replace Vederian Lowe at left tackle, stepping into a group anchored by David Andrews at center, Cole Strange and Sidy Sow at guard, and Mike Onwenu likely holding down right tackle.

The Patriots 2025 draft seemed very focused on investing in Maye’s future. Day 2 brought two more offensive weapons: Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Arizona wideout Kyle Williams. Henderson fits perfectly into a backfield already featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. As Kiper notes, Henderson “is at his best when he’s sharing the work,” something New England’s rotation is built for.

At wideout, Williams offers much-needed speed. With him and free-agent addition Stefon Diggs joining Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, and second-year slot Demario Douglas, the Patriots’ receiver room suddenly has some real juice.

New Faces Up Front and On Defense

The Day 2 haul wrapped with center Jared Wilson, who Kiper ranks as “my top-ranked center.” Wilson will start behind Garrett Bradbury, another offseason pickup, but his quickness and interior versatility could get him on the field early.

New England didn’t forget about defense, either. Day 3 brought defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and edge rusher Bradyn Swinson. Farmer adds depth alongside Christian Barmore, Armon Watts, and Milton Williams. Swinson joins an outside linebacker group that includes Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, and newcomer Harold Landry III.

After spending heavily in free agency and stocking the cupboard through the draft, the Patriots might finally be ready to turn the corner in 2025.