Former Patriots Special Teamer Signs with Rival

The Miami Dolphins have announced that they have signed long snapper Joe Cardona, who last played for division rival the New England Patriots.

The long snapper spent his 10-year career in New England and was released by the team on April 29th, a few days after the NFL Draft.

Cardona, who turned 33 earlier this year, will face his former team two times next season — and possibly more, depending on his contract

Cardona was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the 166th overall pick out of the Navy.

The new Dolphins special team player made 160 appearances in his professional career and is a member of the New England Patriots All-Dynasty team.

The US Navy Reserve Lieutenant has 20 career tackles and one forced fumble to his resume. Cardona is a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Mike Vrabel Explains the Release of Joe Cardona

New head coach Mike Vrabel explained the decision to release Joe Cardona in a press conference on May 9th.

“Just comes down to our ability to acquire a player that we just really thought and we believe in strongly. Just felt that it was the best decision to go with Julian [Ashby],” Vrabel said. “I think it became evident that that was probably what was in the best interest of the team.”

“I have a lot of respect for Joe and what he’s done here. We tried to do that in the most respectful way possible and give him an opportunity to go and catch on.”

The Patriots drafted long snapper Julian Ashby in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft from Vanderbilt to replace the longtime Patriot.

Ashby was one of four special teams players to be drafted and the only long snapper selected.

Patriots Fans Reactions

When the Patriots officially announced Joe Cardona’s release, Julian Edelman sent a heartfelt tweet to his former teammate.

“Joe embodied the Patriot way. He was a great teammate on the field, but an even better guy off the field. Looking forward to what the next chapter holds for ya, Lieutenant Cardona 🫡.”

It’s always tough to see a longtime player leave, especially to a rival. But who knew the “next chapter” would be with a division rival?

When the Patriots announced the release of Cardona in late April, there were mixed reactions from fans.

Some fans were thanking the long snapper for his time with the Patriots, while others were disappointed at his release.

Patriots Twitter is making their feelings known about Cardona signing with the Dolphins, with many fans in shock that the now-former Patriot would sign with a division rival.