The New England Patriots returned from Germany with a loss.

Then their coach oddly became the subject of a joke about Adolf Hitler, with NBC Sports’ Mike Florio making the crack about Mike Vrabel’s mustache during a Nov. 16 episode of “PFT Live”.

His reference to Germany and the way Vrabel might trim his facial hair was an allusion to Hitler, though the murderous dictator’s name wasn’t explicitly mentioned.

The exchange came as Florio and co-host Chris Simms discussed New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Mike Florio Jokes About Mike Vrabel’s Mustache

Vrabel wore a mustache on the sideline.

And even though the team’s play gave the hosts much to discuss, Florio stopped on the coach’s appearance.

“If you’re in Germany, you got to be careful trimming that thing,” Florio said while discussing Vrabel’s mustache in the original NBC Sports segment.

Producer Gary Carter reacted to the remark.

Florio laughed and answered, “It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago.” He then urged Carter to let them have some fun.

The Germany setting supplied the point of the joke, though it didn’t make much sense for Florio to make it.

The comment concerned a change to Vrabel’s appearance, as it was obviously not a claim about the coach’s beliefs or conduct.

In the end, Carter’s reaction gave Florio a chance to move on.

Instead, Florio defended the joke and kept laughing.

Patriots Come to Grips With Big Questions After Loss in Munich

The Lions’ win dropped New England to 5-5, its second straight loss. The Patriots had also fallen 45-27 to Green Bay a week earlier. Vrabel entered the bye after his defense gave up 80 points in two games.

Quarterback Drake Maye left the Munich game with a lower-leg injury.

Vrabel told reporters that Maye could not return and needed more tests. He didn’t offer a firm diagnosis in the Patriots’ postgame transcript.

Vrabel took responsibility for the team’s slide.

“We’ve gotten beat two weeks in a row. That starts with me,” he said.

He told players to find ways to help the team win and said the bye would give New England time to correct its mistakes.

Those are the questions Vrabel must address when the Patriots return.

Florio’s joke, meanwhile, shifted attention from the loss to the way an NFL analyst spoke about their coach on air.