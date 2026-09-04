Former NFL Head Coach Drops Truth Bomb on Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Drama

The New England Patriots are preparing for their Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks, and for the most part, they have accomplished everything they needed to this offseason. The lone exception involves cornerback Christian Gonzalez‘s contract situation, as the two sides have failed to come to terms on a new deal.

Gonzalez has established himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks through his first three seasons in the NFL, and he rightfully wants to be paid like one. Frustration appears to be mounting for both Gonzalez and the Pats, but former head coach Mike Smith seems to believe a deal will eventually come to fruition.

Mike Smith Weighs in on Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Contract Situation

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The No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez already has a Pro Bowl selection and a Second Team All-Pro honor to his name so far in his career. A true lockdown corner who excels at playing man coverage against the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver, Gonzalez is a rare breed, and he has proven time and again that he is a player worth investing in.

Gonzalez’s contract negotiations have not been straightforward, though. Team owner Robert Kraft publicly said that New England had an offer on the table that would make Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in the league, but he seemed intent on waiting and seeing what fellow star cornerback Devon Witherspoon got from the Seattle Seahawks. In August, Witherspoon put pen to paper on a four-year, $132 million contract with the Seahawks.

Unsurprisingly, Gonzalez wants to surpass that deal. Reports indicate that while New England is willing to surpass that number, it is stumbling over the guaranteed money. With the start of the regular season quickly approaching, the Pats are creeping up on the unofficial deadline to get this over the finish line, and while drama is running rampant, Smith thinks the two sides will eventually find common ground.

“The NFL is a player-driven league. It will always be that, and I believe Gonzalez will get his deal,” Smith said in an interview with Betway. “Mr. Kraft is not going to let that guy walk. There are negotiations and a bit of a dance going on, but it’s just a matter of days before this situation gets resolved. It’s not a tough situation either. It’s an easy one. He will be the highest-paid cornerback of all time. They just need to agree on by how much he will be the highest paid.”

Patriots Have No Excuse Not to Pay Christian Gonzalez

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots looks on from the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gonzalez wants a boatload of money, and while it is going to be tough for New England to give him what he wants, he is clearly worth it. There aren’t many players in the NFL who have Gonzalez’s skill set, and assuming he can stay healthy, he will be more than worth whatever the team gives him.

Considering how Gonzalez still has two years left on his rookie contract, it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world if a deal didn’t get done before the start of the regular season. The issue is that there’s just no reason for this saga to drag on any longer, so if the Patriots were wise, they’d start backing up the Brinks trucks for Gonzalez before their season opener on Wednesday.