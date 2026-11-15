Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Addresses Offensive Woes, Questions Drake Maye Impact

There is no doubt that the New England Patriots have had their fair share of issues this season on offense. In particular, with a lack of consistency that’s been brought on by injuries and turnovers.

Things only got worse on Sunday when the Patriots took on the Detroit Lions in Germany. Star quarterback Drake Maye went down early with an ankle injury, being replaced by Tommy DeVito. After that, the game was effectively over before it started.

In the 35-10 loss, DeVito was only able to lead the Patriots to one scoring drive. As a team, they finished up with 151 total yards of offense. That’s 90 passing yards and 61 rushing yards for 2.7 yards per play. Of that, Maye threw for 48 yards and rushed for 11 yards.

There are still questions about the severity of Maye’s injury. However, if they have to live long-term without him, it’s a dark outlook for New England.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on the Offense, Drake Maye

Following the loss, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the offense. Interestingly, he wasn’t sure how much Drake Maye would have changed the outcome because of how poorly they played as a unit.

“I mean, again, we have a lot of — it’s not,” Mike Vrabel said. “I don’t think Drake’s being in there or not would have really — I mean it may have. I would highly doubt it. Until we start doing the little things better in all three phases, the fundamentals, being able to run the football, being able to get open and catch and protect our quarterback, tackle, get off the field on third down, create turnovers, obviously we have to start turning it over offensively and then special teams, got to be able to create a spark for us and create some momentum plays.” The Patriots now sit at 5-5 and are in a difficult spot. The playoffs aren’t out of the question, but Vrabel knows his team needs to turn things around quickly.

“So we’re 0-0. We’re heading into the bye and we have to get some things fixed and changed and corrected and figure out ways to win as opposed to what we’re doing right now which is not giving ourselves enough of a chance,” Vrabel said.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on the Gameplan Changes

Tommy DeVito is a much more limited quarterback than Drake Maye, which does immediately put the Patriots offense in a difficult position. It limits what they can do within the gameplan.

However, Vrabel didn’t want to use that as a kind of excuse. He believes both quarterbacks should be able to execute the offense.

“I mean, those quarterbacks are able to execute everything that we want to do,” Vrabel said. “Probably the game experience is somewhat limited certainly in his role since he’s been here, but I don’t think that there are things we wouldn’t have been able to do. It’s just how well we all executed.”

The Patriots now have a bye week to regroup and come up with a new plan. When they do come back on November 29th, they’ll have a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.