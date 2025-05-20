Patriots Mike Vrabel Addresses Star’s Absence Amid Personal Tragedy

The Patriots are opening up the week’s OTAs on Tuesday, and they’re doing so as a team rejuvenated by an active offseason and a productive draft that has fans not only hopeful that an improvement on the 4-13 record from 2024 is coming, but that a crack at an AFC playoff spot is in the offing, too.

The team is hoping that a revamp of the offense, and the return of coordinator Josh McDaniels, will make this a more exciting team to watch. A rebuilt offensive line plus new weapons like receiver Stefon Diggs and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson will go a long way toward ensuring that.

Also a factor will be getting the most out of star players who could not put up big numbers in the sagging offense of the past two seasons. One who felt that sting most was running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who began his career with McDaniels as his OC. Stevenson peaked in 2022 with 1,040 yards, but has slipped to just 1,420 yards in 27 games in the past two years.

Stevenson, though, has made headlines this week for a different reason: His father, Robert, died at just 54 years old in March, and he has been allowed to remain away from the team as he and his family grieve.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel ‘Extremely Excited’

When coach Mike Vrabel met with reporters on Tuesday, how the team plans to use Stevenson was one of the first topics broached.

“We’re extremely excited to have him with us,” Vrabel said. “(I) have been in constant communication with him and obviously our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they heal they grieve, and I want to be a part of that to help him and get to know him. Met him early on, and then he went back, and now those conversations have just been over the telephone.”

Rhamondre Stevenson a Reliable RB Leader

There has been speculation that the drafting of Henderson in the second round last month meant that Stevenson could be on his way out. But Vrabel indicated he liked much of what he has seen from Stevenson.

A running back room with a grinder like Stevenson, a pass-catching third-down back like Antonio Gibson and a home-run hitter like Henderson could make for a good mix for the Patriots. Having Stevenson at the top of that group suits Vrabel, who praised his hustle and approach.

“When you start to evaluate the season,” Vrabel said, “and you watch the effort that he played with when he did not have the football, he played extremely fast without the football, his ability to step up and protect, his taking care of a teammate, his protecting the guy with the ball, he did that on numerous occasions.

“You always saw him downfield when he didn’t have the ball. He is going to be a large part of what we do. We’re just going to have to determine where he’s at when he is back here.