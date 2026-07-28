Mike Vrabel Had No Mercy for A.J. Brown After One Patriots Practice Mistake

Mike Vrabel has made it clear that nobody is getting special treatment in New England, not even the biggest addition of the Patriots’ offseason.

A.J. Brown found that out almost immediately.

Speaking with reporters after Monday’s practice, the star wide receiver revealed Vrabel called him out in front of the team after Brown nearly hauled in a spectacular one-handed catch during one of his first practices in Foxborough.

“Almost” wasn’t good enough.

Instead of celebrating the athletic effort, Vrabel expected his new No. 1 receiver to finish the play.

The moment offered one of the clearest glimpses yet into the culture Vrabel is trying to establish as he begins his second training camp as Patriots head coach.

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The exchange carried a little extra significance because it wasn’t the first time Brown had played for Vrabel. The two spent Brown’s first three NFL seasons together with the Tennessee Titans after Vrabel selected the receiver in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. That familiarity, however, didn’t earn Brown any extra leeway in his first Patriots training camp.

Vrabel Expected More From His Star Receiver

Brown said the message came during the team’s first meeting after he failed to secure what would have been an impressive one-handed grab while working with quarterback Drake Maye.

Vrabel didn’t praise the effort. He focused on the mistake.

“First team meeting, he had ripped me for almost bringing in a catch, and he expected me to make that play,” Brown told reporters.

The play came during 11-on-11 drills when Maye targeted Brown on what could have been their first completion together in full-team work. Rather than making a routine catch, Brown reached with one hand and couldn’t hang on.

For a player who has earned three Pro Bowl selections and established himself as one of the NFL’s elite receivers, it would have been easy for a coach to let the play slide.

Vrabel chose the opposite approach.

Brown Says He’s Learned to Appreciate Vrabel’s Coaching

Brown admitted he probably wouldn’t have welcomed that kind of public criticism earlier in his career.

Experience has changed his perspective.

“Early on, as a rookie, I didn’t really like that too much, but now I know it comes from a great place and he expects me to make that play, and so do I.”

That response may be exactly what Vrabel wanted to hear.

Since taking over in New England, the second-year Patriots head coach has consistently emphasized accountability and attention to detail. Brown’s story suggests those standards apply equally to established stars and the rest of the roster.

The receiver even joked that Vrabel “doesn’t care about style points,” saying the coach would much rather see him make the routine catch than attempt a highlight-reel play.

Drake Maye and A.J. Brown Are Still Building Chemistry

The encouraging news for the Patriots is that Brown believes the timing between himself and Maye is progressing, even if it’s still a work in progress.

After only a handful of practices together, Brown said communication remains the biggest area of focus.

“Just being on the same page. Communication,” Brown said. “(It) may be an angle here. I may need to go higher or something small like that.”

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He added that the margin for error in the NFL is incredibly small.

“The details are very small in this league, and you’ve got to execute it. And so, as of yesterday, something so small and maybe the angle (leads to) tips and overthrows.”

The Patriots made Brown their marquee offseason acquisition to accelerate Drake Maye’s development and give the second-year quarterback a true No. 1 target.

Just a few practices into training camp, the connection is still taking shape.

But Brown’s biggest takeaway so far hasn’t been about timing with his quarterback. It’s been about the standard his new head coach expects every player to meet.