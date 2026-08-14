Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Doesn’t Hold Back on 3 Missed Field Goals in Preseason Opener

As is the case with most NFL preseason games, there was some good and bad for the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the exhibition campaign. Patriots kicker Andy Borregales certainly experienced both extremes.

Borreagales connected on a 52-yard field goal early in the second half. He also made a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

However, Borreagales missed three attempts as well. With 13 seconds remaining and a chance to give the Patriots a 3-point lead, Borreagales hooked his field goal wide left.

When addressing the place-kicker situation after the game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t mince words.

“Three,” said Vrabel to correct a reporter who stated Borreagales missed a couple field goals. “I don’t have a message. We’re expected to make them. That’s pro football. They’re banging them in from 60 yards.

“They got two kickers on the roster, so Andy knows that we have to make those field goals.”

Vrabel was referring to the 61-yarder Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader made in the fourth quarter. That tied the game at 13.

Thanks in large part to Borreagales’ last-second miss, the Patriots and Colts preseason affair ended in a 13-13 tie.

Did Mike Vrabel Put Kicker Andy Borreagales on Notice?

With his answer on the team’s kicker, Vrabel clarified that Borregales missed three field goals. He also made reference to Shrader, the Colts kicker who had a very nice night.

Based on those facts, it’s hard not to see what Vrabel said as putting the young kicker on notice.

The only thing the head coach didn’t do was publicly declare the team would tryout kickers this weekend. But they could still do that if they wanted to.

If the Patriots elect not to do that, Borregales’ next game will be crucial. New England will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22 during Week 2 of the exhibition season.

Borregales Returning for 2nd Patriots Season

The Patriots drafted Borregales at No. 182 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He replaced Joey Slye, who made just 78.8% of his field goals during the 2024 campaign.

As a rookie in 2025, Borregales connected on 84.4% of his field goals. He also registered a 96.4% success rate on extra points.

Borregales showcased a solid leg as a rookie. He hit all four of his attempts from 50 yards or further. Borregales hit a long one Thursday night as well.

But he missed one inside of 40 and was just 7-for-11 from 40-49 yards in 2025.

The Patriots would probably prefer those percentages, including on extra points, be better.

With that in mind, Borregales isn’t off to a strong start this preseason.

The Patriots don’t have any other kickers with the team at the moment. But based on Vrabel’s answer to Borregales’s struggles, it wouldn’t be shocking if the team at least shopped the kicker market over the next week.