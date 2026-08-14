Mike Vrabel’s Challenge Flag Toss Had NFL Fans Making the Same Dianna Russini Joke

Mike Vrabel’s challenge flag may have helped the Patriots win a replay review Thursday night, but it was the way he threw it that quickly became one of the NFL’s biggest viral moments of the preseason.

During New England’s 2026 preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots head coach took a full windup and launched his red challenge flag several yards downfield after disputing an on-field ruling. The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing millions of views and prompting countless reactions from NFL fans.

While many simply admired Vrabel’s intensity, others couldn’t resist making the same connection to the coach’s widely discussed offseason involving former NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Mike Vrabel’s Challenge Flag Toss Quickly Went Viral

The moment came after Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was initially ruled down before losing the football near the sideline.

Believing Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt had forced a fumble before Richardson was down, Vrabel immediately reached for his challenge flag.

Instead of casually tossing it toward an official, he uncorked it with surprising force, sending it flying downfield and instantly creating one of the night’s most replayed moments.

The Patriots’ official X account even embraced the moment, posting:

“Vrabes yeeted that challenge flag 🤣”

The challenge ultimately proved successful, as officials overturned the original ruling and awarded possession to New England.

By then, however, the throw itself had already taken on a life of its own online.

Fans Immediately Brought Up Dianna Russini

As the video circulated, many fans made the same reference to Vrabel’s offseason headlines involving Russini.

Among the reactions shared across X:

“Pretended it was evidence against him and Diana.”

Another fan joked: “Mike Vrabel’s challenge flag toss had 4 months of pent-up aggression behind it.”

Others commented that they knew exactly where social media was headed the moment the Patriots posted the clip.

The online reaction quickly snowballed, turning an otherwise routine replay challenge into one of the NFL’s first viral moments of the 2026 preseason.

The jokes stemmed from the highly publicized controversy earlier this year involving Vrabel and Russini, a storyline that dominated NFL headlines for weeks. Although Thursday night’s challenge had nothing to do with those events, many fans immediately referenced the offseason story after seeing the clip.

For Vrabel, though, the only thing that mattered was getting the call right.

His challenge resulted in a turnover for New England. The replay review went the Patriots’ way, and his memorable challenge flag toss became one of the most talked-about moments from the opening night of the NFL preseason.