Patriots Mike Vrabel Shares Honest Thoughts Decision Making from Drake Maye

The first three weeks of the 2026 season have been nothing short of a disaster for quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense. That is, largely, because of the turnovers that Maye is committing.

During Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Maye added three more turnovers. That makes 6 interceptions and 7 total turnovers this year for Maye. A season ago, he threw 8 interceptions in the entire regular season along his way to being runner-up for the MVP.

Some of the wide receivers turned over in the offense, but it’s Maye’s second season under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The hope had been with experience he’d improve. That just hasn’t been the case, though, and he looks overwhelmed and like he’s pressing on the field.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Drake Maye

On Monday morning, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made an appearance on The Greg Hill Show. Unsurprisingly, Drake Maye was the major topic of conversation.

Vrabel focused on his decision making. In particular, the idea that Maye is trying too hard to make big plays that it’s leading to those mistakes.

“I think quarterbacks want to make plays,” Vrabel said. “I think they want to throw touchdowns. I think sometimes when Greg and I go golfing, we really want to make a good score, right? Sometimes we’re so focused on it, we try to choke the life out of the golf club, and we’re squeezing it so damn tight that the ball has no choice but to go sideways.”

During the loss to Jacksonville, Maye seemed as though his confidence was shaken. Vrabel was caught on camera consoling him on the sidelines in the second half, and everyone now has their own theory as to what’s wrong. For Vrabel, it’s simple, though. Maye needs to relax.

“We need to stop trying to choke the life out of every single play. We need to relax. We need to settle in and go play football and not try to force things that aren’t there,” Vrabel said.

Drake Maye Addressed Concerns About His Shoulder

Drake Maye is one season removed from leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl. However, he wasn’t completely healthy for that postseason run, dealing with a shoulder injury, which made it harder to throw downfield.

The Patriots need the version of Maye before his shoulder injury back, but his struggles throwing downfield have made some people concerned that his shoulder still isn’t right. It’s enough of a concern that he had to address it following Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, I mean I like to say when you got that much time off and you get to focus on getting back that you’re going out there healthy,” Maye said. “You’re gonna get banged up every now and then, but at the same time, a lot of guys are banged up. So, looking forward to getting back to playing winning football. That’s the main thing, and knowing that I play a big role in that, and taking that and taking the bull by its horns.”

Maye further clarified that he “wouldn’t say” there’s a problem with his shoulder. So, assuming that’s accurate, it does seem more an issue with his chemistry and confidence in the offense.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a problem with my shoulder. I think there’s times where I think you look back and you look back on the playoff run in that Denver game and when I took the hit and to now. I felt good during training camp and continue to let it loose,” Maye said.

The Patriots need to turn things around quickly. Next week, they have a major divisional test against the Buffalo Bills.