Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Saga One of Many NFL ‘Sex Secrets’: Reporter

The Mike Vrabel scandal involving former NFL insider Dianna Russini might be coming to an end. But it won’t go away without Crissy Froyd speaking up first.

An NFL journalist, Froyd unfortunately became part of the Russini-Vrabel saga in the middle of April.

USA Today fired Froyd, a freelance reporter, for criticizing Russini over her photos with the New England Patriots head coach. Froyd has now broken her silence on the scandal.

On May 30, Froyd wrote a column for The Daily Mail that she was aware of a rumor Russini was having an affair with Vrabel for five years.

Froyd also revealed Russini is just the tip of the iceberg. Froyd wrote she knows many female reporters who have engaged in secret sexual relationships with a prominent member of the NFL in recent years.

“Around 2020, I was told by a well-known national sports reporter in explicit terms that Vrabel, then coach of the Tennessee Titans, and Russini were carrying on a secret relationship. It was one of the first rumors that I heard when I began my NFL reporting career. I’d hear many more,” wrote Froyd.

“I’ve also been told by at least half a dozen female reporters that they have had sex with NFL staff and, in one case, a prominent NFL head coach, while they were covering the team. It takes a high degree of trust to make such a confession, so I assume that many other similar stories go untold.

“Gossip about these illicit reporter-NFL employee relationships is even more prominent. Over my career the number of stories has numbered in the tens – and they have involved some of the most prominent female sports reporters and NFL coaches in the country.”

Crissy Froyd Details Culture of NFL Journalism Corruption

Froyd was critical of Patriots journalists who appeared to “dance around” the Russini topic in Vrabel’s most recent interview.

But Froyd explained she understands why journalists are hesitant to ask too many questions. The NFL controls who receives access to press conferences, games and other major events. Ask the wrong question, and the league can prevent a writer from having the ability to cover a team.

In the worst case scenario, a writer can lose their job, as Froyd did in April.

Essentially, what Froyd detailed in her column was league-wide corruption.

Froyd explained she has had opportunities to become part of corruption.

“These conversations typically start innocently enough. A female reporter may be invited by a coach to a baseball game – but at the last moment, he offers to meet up beforehand at his hotel room,” wrote Froyd.

“Or a coach will remark on what a journalist wore the last time they meet and request that she wear something similar the next time they’re together.

“The causal conversations are pushed just over the line of appropriateness, leaving the impression that one party is interested in more than just a purely professional relationship.

“To an outside observer, there is no smoking gun evidence, but in a league rife with rumors, everyone involved knows what’s going on.”

How Froyd Column Could Impact Patriots’ Mike Vrabel

While a bombshell column, it’s not clear Froyd will have any impact on Vrabel and the Patriots. The team and league strategy around the scandal has been to ignore it until the news cycle changes.

Although each new photo of Vrabel and Russini has brought widespread social media outcry, ultimately, Vrabel has faced no consequences.

It’s unlikely, Vrabel, the Patriots or NFL will address what Froyd wrote.

But the column sheds light on why the league and its media have approached the Vrabel-Russini story as it has. Around the league, their relationship is half a decade old. It’s not new.

It’s also the type of relationship much more common in NFL circles than the public realized two months ago.

“Russini and Vrabel’s relationship creates the perception of a quid pro quo culture that pressures female journalists to trade sexual relationships with powerful male NFL employees in return for access and advancement,” wrote Froyd.

“The Vrabel-Russini scandal also casts suspicion over the journalists and NFL teams that do things that right way, of which there are many. That’s unfair and demoralizing. That’s why I tweeted about Russini’s resignation from The Athletic, resulting in my termination from USA Today.

“Even more disheartening, it appears that no one is particularly interested in getting to the bottom of this story.”