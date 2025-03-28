Hi, Subscriber

Patriots HC Met With Draft Prospect Blasted for ‘Football Character’ Issues

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel recently "spent a lot of time" talking with a risky 2025 NFL draft prospect.

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots could already be laying the groundwork to take a big risk in the 2025 NFL draft, a risk concerning a highly touted prospect who’s facing criticism about his “football character.”

Vrabel recently attended the pro day at Ohio State, where he “spent a lot of time talking to” offensive lineman Josh Simmons, according to Eleven Warriors beat writer Dan Hope, who correctly pointed out the “Patriots have a major need at left tackle.”

Simmons is certainly talented enough to address this need, despite the torn patella that cut his final season with the Buckeyes short. Yet, there are concerns about Simmons that go beyond his injury, at least for some.

Patriots Can’t Ignore Josh Simmons Concerns

Those concerns relate to an article written by longtime sportswriter Bob McGinn. The former Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and The Athletic reporter wrote a column for Tyler Dunne’s Go Long newsletter about the prospective top tackles in this rookie class.

In the article, McGinn included quotes from an unnamed scout. Quotes that are damning about Simmons and his temperament.

Specifically, the scout told McGinn, Simmons’ issues “are more football character. He has a complete [expletive] sense of urgency, like a total finesse player. Mental is an issue. Lacks power, struggles to anchor. Fundamentals are poor. Plays like a guy that was at a JUCO and just came here.”

That’s a strong condemnation of one of the leading tackles in this draft. Somebody former NFL guard Brian Baldinger credited as being “big, smooth and fast” with a rare skill-set.

Will any of those concerns be enough to deter Vrabel and the Patriots? A lot may depend on whatever information Vrabel can get thanks to his own connections at Ohio State.

He played his collegiate football for the program and also served as linebackers coach back in 2011 and defensive line coach for the following two years. Vrabel should be able to get the skinny on what Simmons is really all about.

Even if he does, Vrabel and Pats general manager Eliot Wolf will need to be assured Simmons is fully healthy. Fortunately, the 22-year-old offered ample evidence at his pro day he’s nearing playing shape once again.

Josh Simmons Showing Signs of Strong Recovery

He’s only “five months removed” from a devastating injury, but Simmons showed off some encouraging move skills early at his pro day, per Hope.

Those movements were matched by some eye-catching strength during the bench press, highlighted by NFL Network’s Stacey Dales.

This isn’t the same as seeing Simmons absorb contact in a game-like situation, but the Patriots will have been pleased. They need a 6-foot-6, 330-pound nimble-footed powerhouse protecting the blindside of would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye, but Simmons isn’t the only option.

A star of the Scouting Combine might be considered a reach by some, but he would arrive with less perceived red flags than Simmons. Meanwhile, LSU linchpin Will Campbell is still in play to be taken with the fourth-overall pick.

What’s clear is the Patriots are going to exhaust every option at left tackle prior to the draft. They have little choice, since going into the season without a major upgrade at what is arguably the second-most important position in football would do Maye no favors.

