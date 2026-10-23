Mike Vrabel Gets Real on Drake Maye’s 2nd Quarter Interception

The New England Patriots fell to the Chicago Bears 30-24 on Thursday night, cutting the team’s three-game win-streak that had seen them otherwise unbeaten in October.

In one of the key plays of the game late in the second quarter, quarterback Drake Maye threw a red-zone interception with 3:31 remaining on an intended end-zone pass to rookie tight end Eli Raridon.

The Bears went on to score towards the end of the quarter, before a magical Rhamondre Stevenson effort as time was expiring in the second half bought the game back to within a score, 14-20.

Drake Maye ‘Would Like That Throw to Eli Back’ – Mike Vrabel

Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel talked about Maye’s performance. And whilst he expressed positive sentiments about his star quarterback, he did note that the third-year QB would like to have the second-quarter interception back.

“He gave us a chance, he competed. And I know he’d like to have that throw back to Eli, but I thought he really competed, and whether that was running around and scrambling or finding good places to go with the football.: Vrabel said postgame.

“He gave us a chance, and I know he’d like to have that one back, and he’ll learn from it like he always does. I’m glad he’s ours.”

Drake Maye Puts Up Strong Performance Despite Interception

Although Vrabel; and likely Maye himself; was not thrilled with the play, Vrabel nonetheless expressed gratitude to have the elite young passer leading his team.

The passer who consistently evaded swaths of pressure on Thursday night to make plays both inside and outside of the pocket, as Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen bought near-constant pressure off blitz packages.

Even with the ugly interception, the young quarterback – and one of the elite signal callers in the game today – managed to put up a strong performance otherwise with 321 passing yards, a 77.4% completion percentage and 2 touchdowns and 1 pick.