Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gets ‘Stiff’ Fine for Action Toward Officials: Report

The NFL may have made an example out of referee Adrian Hill when the league suspended him for one game this month. On Wednesday, the league arguably did the same with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and a couple others.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday night the league has fined Vrabel $250,000 for “conduct toward officials.” Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn also received the same fine.

Breer called the penalties “a clear statement” before adding the league could repeal the decision if the three head coaches don’t repeat the actions that led to the fines.

“That, of course, is a pretty stiff penalty and a clear statement. I’ve also heard that the fines are in abeyance, meaning they’d be on hold, and could be repealed with good behavior,” wrote Breer.

That isn’t just a stiff fine; it’s a massive one. Patriots fans will remember New England received a fine for the same amount ($250,000) in the Spygate scandal during 2007. The punishment for the team, though, was in 2007 dollars and also included forfeiting a first-round draft pick.

Vrabel’s fine stems from a confrontation he had with an official during Week 4. The Patriots head coach said this of the incident after the game:

“I told him it was a terrible — I’m not going to say effing — call. I’ve said that 87 times since I’ve been a head coach. It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him.

“I think he was a little sensitive.”

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gets Fine for ‘Conduct Toward Officials’: Report

Getty NFL insider Albert Breer reported Wednesday night New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel received a massive fine from the NFL over his actions towards officials.

Similar to the Spygate comparison, the fines on Vrabel, Sirianni and Glenn are extremely harsh when juxtaposed with other penalties from the league office. This year, San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York received a $500,000 fine after his prostitution-related arrest.

It’s difficult to compare those two — prostitution and yelling at an official. York also received a six-game suspension. But most fans would likely agree those two punishments for those two crimes don’t really align with each other. One quite literally is a crime while the other happens on a weekly, if not gamely, basis.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio called the fines on Vrabel and the other two coaches “borderline cartoonish.”

“These fines seem over the top, especially since the specific behavior that prompted the fines has not been identified,” wrote Florio.

It’s pretty clear the NFL wanted to send a message to all head coaches to be nicer to officials. But since the “behavior that prompted” the fines has yet to be established, it’s impossible for other coaches to know exactly how to avoid the $250,000 fine punishment.

Furthermore, it’s not clear how Vrabel and the other two coaches will win their appeal. The NFL didn’t clearly express what “good behavior” really entails.

Perhaps the league will release a statement on the fines to clarify the punishment and good behavior qualifications.

For now, Vrabel is preparing for a football game on a short week. The Patriots visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.