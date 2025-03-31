New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore had his 2024 NFL season derailed when he was forced to deal with previous symptoms experienced from blood cots late last year.

Fortunately for Barmore, his family, and all of his supporters across the league, Pats head coach Mike Vrabel was able to provide an encouraging update on his players’ progress at the NFL annual meeting.

Mike Vrabel Gives Positive Update on Christian Barmore

It may be tough to realize with all of the hype surrounding the upcoming NFL Draft, but voluntary offseason programs are right around the corner for many teams across the league.

What should have everyone excited is Barmore could participate in these offseason programs with his recent progress.

Vrabel said via ESPN, “He popped in the other day to see the doctors. When he walked into the training room, just his energy and presence, so I know that he’s feeling better,” when speaking to the media at the annual meeting.

Barmore only appeared in four games in 2024 and saw his snap share drop significantly from his career year in 2023 while attempting to work these symptoms.

Vrabel added, “We’ll continue to evaluate him. It’s something very serious. We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you’re talking about something like blood clots, and we’re going to have a great plan for him.”

Injuries are a part of the NFL, but Vrabel is clearly taking an extremely cautious approach regarding any work Barmore will participate in this offseason.

Vrabel didn’t give specific plans regarding Barmore’s workout regimen, but did say, “We’re going to do right by him whatever is necessary; however, we can get him to help us based on days of practice, based on everything that he needs. And we don’t have that plan yet, but we’re continuing to work through it.”

What Does the DT Position Look Like for New England Entering the Season?

The Patriots made a multitude of aggressive moves this offseason, which included addressing the interior of the defensive line.

One of those moves was paying DT Milton Williams $104 million over four years to hopefully join Barmore on the defensive line at some point in 2025.

Williams’ production in 2024 of five sacks and 24 total tackles is bit a more impressive when you realize he was rotating with the likes of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on a loaded Philadelphia defensive front.

The idea of pairing two ascending defensive tackle talents like Williams and Barmore together could make life very difficult on opposing offensive lines in 2025.

Barmore posted a career-high 64 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2023. This jump in production had Barmore emerging as one of the most productive young defensive tackles in the league entering the 2024 campaign.

Unfortunately, Barmore’s recurring symptoms with blood cuts impacted his production and availability last year.

Outside of Williams, the Patriots only signed DT Khyiris Tonga to a one-year deal. This could signal that the organization believes Barmore could fully recover from his blood cots at some point in the near future.

Other players who are expected to contribute along the defensive front of the Patriots are Harold Landry Jr., Keion White, Anfrenee Jennings, and Marcus Harris.