Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Leaves Key Player’s Status in Question

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gave an update on running back TreVeyon Henderson when he met with the media on Monday.

Henderson suffered an injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Henderson had an 11-yard run and was tackled by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn. He was listed as questionable before being officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was having a productive contest, rushing for 22 yards on four carries and catching a pass for 16 yards.

Now, the coach gave a clearer update as to where his running back stood, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Mike Vrabel says they’ll evaluate TreVeyon Henderson today and see how he looks. He’s still not sure on his availability for the week.

TreVeyon Henderson Has Struggled With Injury

The injury has certainly generated further examination. According to analysis from former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao, the injury appears to be an ankle injury. This is the same ankle that he aggravated during training camp.

The Ohio State product suffered the right ankle sprain after slipping on turf during an 11-on-11 drill and practice. The injury kept him out for the final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It also forced him to miss the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury itself was a Grade 1 ankle sprain. NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered a bit of insight into the injury on Monday. He reported that Henderson is slated for diagnostic imaging and further medical testing. The imaging and testing would help evaluate the severity of the injury and the ankle structure. The imaging will help figure out if he will be able to play and manage the injury, or if he will have to miss game action. Patriots Back Has Made Impact When Healthy Henderson has made a major impact when healthy this season. His best game came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The playmaker recorded 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. The carries were a season-high, and so were the yards. The contest against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 represented a traditional game script for Henderson. He had 14 carries for 42 yards and shared volume with Rhamondre Stevenson. Now, Stevenson may have to carry the bulk of the load in the running back room. The Patriots also have Corey Kiner. The latter has recorded 20 carries for 81 yards. He finished with six carries for 52 yards and caught a pass for seven yards. The Henderson injury is not ideal, but the Patriots do have the depth to withstand it.