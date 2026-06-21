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Patriots’ Ex-Undrafted Player Set to Push Rookie on Mike Vrabel’s Offense

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Mike Vrabel Lan Larison
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SI on Patriots' Mike D'Abate wrote former undrafted running back Lan Larison is pushing rookie Jam Miller for the RB3 role in Mike Vrabel's offense.

The top of the running back depth chart appears set for Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots. But how the bottom of the RB depth chart could shake out during New England training camp remains uncertain.

Seventh-round rookie Jam Miller will likely enter camp as the favorite to be the team’s RB3. But on Friday, SI on Patriots’ Mike D’Abate argued one shouldn’t count out former undrafted running back Lan Larison.

“Second-year rusher Lan Larison was beginning to catch the sharp eye of Patriots Nation in 2025, before suffering a season-ending broken foot during the preseason,” wrote D’Abate. “Judging by his performance during minicamp earlier this month, Larison appears poised to push Miller to the max heading into 2026.”

The Patriots analyst also predicted third-year player Terrell Jennings to be in the RB3 competition.

Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson will return as New England’s top two running backs. The Patriots also have undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery with Miller, Larison and Jennings on the offseason roster.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Patriots’ Ex-Undrafted Player Set to Push Rookie on Mike Vrabel’s Offense

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