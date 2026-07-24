Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Latest on Unsigned Rookie Gabe Jacas

The New England Patriots are still without second-round pick Gabe Jacas. This comes after an extended negotiation for his rookie contract, which remains unsigned and has kept him from the team throughout the offseason.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would address that with Training Camp starting. He shared that they’re “continuing to work through the contract.”

Despite that, Vrabel doesn’t want to put a timeline on when Jacas is going to be signing with the team. It’s just hope that they’ll have the contract sorted out soon.

“Hopefully we’ll get him in here sooner rather than later. I’m not gonna put a timeline on it… I’ve spoken to Gabe personally… I’m excited to get him in when he’s under contract,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots used the 55th overall pick on Jacas. However, he was limited this offseason due to an injury that required a minor procedure. Past reporting indicated that some contractual dispute came up regarding that injury and how guarantees would be handled in the deal.

Rookies were set to report to Patriots training camp on July 22nd. However, Jacas never signed a participation agreement and continues to remain away from the team.

Jacas is the final Patriots draft pick and the final second-round pick to be unsigned this offseason.

The Jacas situation now resembles the Shemar Stewart saga from a season ago. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, he was late to agree to his contract. That, in turn, kept him off the practice field for some time, and it likely contributed to the poor rookie season he had on the field.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Gabe Jacas’ Health

Mike Vrabel was tentative to speculate about the health of Gabe Jacas with Training Camp underway. After all, he’s not around him to see with his own eyes. However, the Patriots head coach did present himself as being optimistic.