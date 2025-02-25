Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Makes Bold Statement on Free Agents

The Patriots entered the 2024 NFL offseason with a new coach, a new outlook after a 4-13 season and a whole heap of money to spend on the free-agent market. A year later, the Patriots are entering the 2025 NFL offseason with a new coach, a new outlook after a 4-13 season and, you guessed it, a whole heap of money to spend on the free-agent market.

Last year, of course, the team did not get a whole lot done in free agency, mostly re-signing its own players and making low-impact additions like the signings of Antonio Gibson and K.J. Osborn. The Patriots were in on one of the bigger free-agent names–wide receiver Calvin Ridley–but ultimately saw him land with the Titans, and probably for the better.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots have $112 million in cap space to spend this offseason, the most in the NFL. But having money and being able to spend it are two very different things.

Patriots Changes Could Mean Better FA Results

One thing now working in favor of the Patriots is the addition of Mike Vrabel as head coach, taking over after one year with Jerod Mayo at the helm. Mayo did not stand much of a chance, given the team’s lack of talent, but having a coach with credentials like Vrabel should help the Pats look a bit more legit to veteran free agents.

It will help, too, the have quarterback Drake Maye in place. He showed star potential in his rookie season. It’s a lot easier to sell Maye to a potential signing than to sell last year’s starter, Jacoby Brissett.

Vrabel said they’ll be “aggressive” when it comes to giving out money.

“We want to be aggressive,” Vrabel said. “We want to target players that we feel like are going to help us, that are going to be outstanding players, that are going to be outstanding additions to the locker room, in the community. And if that all fits and the compensation fits, I’m confident that we’ll be aggressive.

“We’ve started some of those discussions internally. And I think having different plans, and having an option A, an option B — things are going to change. Everybody’s looking at the same players. So we have to be ready to pivot, and adjust, and have a vision for each player, I would say, at each level.

Mike Vrabel Expects to Overspend

The Patriots will need to keep plenty of options open, because the team is rife with needs. The offensive line must be the priority, and while that will get some attention in the draft, it should be a free-agency priority, too.

Adding a quality veteran receiver is high on the list, too.

The defense slipped considerably last year, down to No. 22 in the NFL in yardage allowed (they were seventh the previous year). The front needs to be rebuilt there, too.

Even with a better situation no the surface, Vrabel said, the Patriots will need to overpay in free agency. That’s just part of the business.

“I like to shop like everybody else,” Vrabel said. “So when you go and there’s one of a certain car, maybe you have to pay a little bit more for that one car because there’s only one of them. When you start to get into a range where you feel like there’s an area where players are comparable and you like three or four players at a certain area for a certain role, you may not have to overspend.

“But it’s free agency. I think everybody overspends sometimes in free agency.”