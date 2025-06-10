Mike Vrabel Breaks Silence on Cancelled Patriots Minicamp Practice

In a season where they hope to return to playoff contention after three years in the NFL wilderness, the New England Patriots opened their three-day mandatory minicamp practice schedule on Monday. But no sooner was the session underway than the Patriots announced that their 2025 minicamp would include only two days of practice sessions.

The decision, expectedly, sparked curiosity and even concern from the media in attendance at Monday’s open practice session. When asked about his reason for giving his players an early break, new head coach Mike Vrabel offered an explanation.

“I just felt like hopefully we can get two good days of work here and get going on to the offseason program,” Vrabel said, as quoted by Boston sports radio station 98.5. “We’ll still work. I just didn’t want to come out. We’ll be out on the field. We’ll be lifting, running and meeting.”

Vrabel Not First Patriots Coach to Cut Minicamp Short

Cancelling the final minicamp practice is not unheard of for the Patriots. Under then-coach Jerod Mayo last season, the Patriots ditched the final day of minicamp to engage in what Boston Globe writer Christopher Price called “fun and games in the community.”

The Patriots visited a school and community center in Boston’s Dorchester district where they entertained local kids with a game of dodgeball, as well as playing badminton, football, and soccer with students and staff at the school.

“It’s important for us to get out here in the community,” Price quoted Mayo as saying at the time. “It’s important for us to really use our platform. Right now, we thought it was important — and it comes top down, from ownership — that we take a veteran mandatory day to get out in the community. It’s been fantastic.”

There was no such public-spirited talk from Vrabel, however. The new coach emphasized that players will be required to show up at the Patriots facility to participate in meetings, as well as go through regular strength and endurance training workouts.

Even six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who was fired by Patriots owner Robert Kraft after a 4-13 season in 2023, cancelled the final minicamp practice prior to that season to hold “team building activities.”

Those activities reportedly included a trip to a paintball facility, where Brian Belichick — one of the head coach’s two sons who served as defensive coaches on the Patriots at the time — suffered what was described as a serious knee injury.

Tuesday Practice Moved Indoors

The Patriots held Tuesday minicamp practice as scheduled, but the session was moved indoors due to inclement weather in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

But Monday’s practice saw plenty of action, including participation by controversial wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a high-profile free agent acquisition for the Patriots this offseason.

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs in action today at minicamp. pic.twitter.com/kKvg8htq2k — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 9, 2025

As he recovers from a knee injury, Diggs’ participation was limited, but Vrabel described the 31-year-old veteran as “engaged” and added, “I like his energy.”

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye also praised Diggs, describing him as “an awesome teammate,” and adding, “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time.”

Diggs suffered an ACL injury that required surgery last October and continues his rehab process, but is expected to be ready for opening kickoff on September 7 when the Patriots will host the Las Vegas Raiders.